Four-Star 2020 WR Porter Rooks Hoping To Visit Notre Dame
Notre Dame is off to a hot start in the class of 2020, already scoring commitments from Rivals100 quarterback Drew Pyne and Rivals250 tight end Kevin Bauman. As a quarterback, Pyne is always lookin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news