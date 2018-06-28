Rivals100 2020 ATH Kelee Ringo Talks Notre Dame Interest
Notre Dame recently entered the mix for four-star 2020 athlete Kelee Ringo, one of the few 2020 competitors at this week’s Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. Ringo, the No. 2 athlete and No. 27 overall...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news