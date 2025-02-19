Podcast: Maddy Westbeld on return from injury, Notre Dame's special season

After Notre Dame football finished the season as national runner-up, Notre Dame women’s basketball is next in line for a chance to win a national championship. The Irish have won 18 games in a row and moved up to No. 1 in both the AP and coaches polls this week.

That's why Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld back on the Inside ND Sports podcast. Westbeld is averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and a little more than one block per game since returning from offseason foot surgery. She’s also shooting 57.1% from the field and 46.4% from 3.

Westbeld discussed the Irish being ranked No. 1, her decision to have foot surgery, how she handled being sidelined, the adjustment of playing with new teammates in the middle of the season, her improved 3-point shooting, ND's impressive man defense, how playing with Liatu King has helped her, the culture of ND's program, the influence of older sister Kathryn Westbeld on her career, why she ended up at Notre Dame, what she's involved in off the court, how the team has embraced fashion, why ND commits so many turnovers, the pressure of an 18-game winning streak and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (21:40).

