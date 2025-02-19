Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2025 NFL Draft projections before combine

Former Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, pictured across from Stanford wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (10), is still one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Advertisement

Click here to sign up!

More Content

But not every combine participant will be drafted. And not all draft picks will be combine participants. In last year’s NFL Draft, 257 selections were made in the seven rounds. Of the 321 prospects invited to last year’s scouting combine, 239 of them were drafted, which is nearly 75%. Ahead of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine, Inside ND Sports took a look at how draft analysts across the country have ranked Notre Dame’s draft prospects.

CB Benjamin Morrison

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 2 cornerback Pro Football Focus: No. 16 overall, No. 3 cornerback NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 45 overall, No. 5 cornerback The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 55 overall, No. 7 cornerback JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

S Xavier Watts

PFF: No. 44 overall, No 2 safety Brugler: No. 46 overall, No. 3 safety Kiper: No. 4 safety

QB Riley Leonard

PFF: No. 108 overall, No. 6 quarterback Kiper: Just missed top 10 quarterbacks list

LB Jack Kiser

PFF: No. 123 overall, No. 8 linebacker Kiper: Just missed top 10 off-ball LBs

DL Rylie Mills

PFF: No. 131 overall, No. 14 interior defensive lineman

TE Mitchell Evans

PFF: No. 134 overall, No. 7 tight end Kiper: No. 8 TE

WR Beaux Collins and DT Howard Cross III

Excluded from any of the big boards cited

DE R.J. Oben (not invited to combine)

PFF: No. 154 overall, No. 28 edge

Sources cited: