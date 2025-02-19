Published Feb 19, 2025
Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2025 NFL Draft projections before combine
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
Eight more NFL Scouting Combine invitations were extending this year than last year.

The NFL released Thursday the list of 329 draft prospects invited to participate in this year’s scouting combine, which will be held again in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 3.

Eight former Notre Dame players received invitations this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison, safety Xavier Watts, quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Jack Kiser, defensive tackle Rylie Mills, tight end Mitchell Evans, wide receiver Beaux Collins and defensive tackle Howard Cross III. Most, if not all, of Notre Dame’s picks in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., on April 24-26, will come from the group.

But not every combine participant will be drafted. And not all draft picks will be combine participants. In last year’s NFL Draft, 257 selections were made in the seven rounds. Of the 321 prospects invited to last year’s scouting combine, 239 of them were drafted, which is nearly 75%.

Ahead of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine, Inside ND Sports took a look at how draft analysts across the country have ranked Notre Dame’s draft prospects.

CB Benjamin Morrison

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 2 cornerback

Pro Football Focus: No. 16 overall, No. 3 cornerback

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 45 overall, No. 5 cornerback

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 55 overall, No. 7 cornerback

S Xavier Watts

PFF: No. 44 overall, No 2 safety

Brugler: No. 46 overall, No. 3 safety

Kiper: No. 4 safety

QB Riley Leonard

PFF: No. 108 overall, No. 6 quarterback

Kiper: Just missed top 10 quarterbacks list

LB Jack Kiser

PFF: No. 123 overall, No. 8 linebacker

Kiper: Just missed top 10 off-ball LBs

DL Rylie Mills

PFF: No. 131 overall, No. 14 interior defensive lineman

TE Mitchell Evans

PFF: No. 134 overall, No. 7 tight end

Kiper: No. 8 TE

WR Beaux Collins and DT Howard Cross III

Excluded from any of the big boards cited

DE R.J. Oben (not invited to combine)

PFF: No. 154 overall, No. 28 edge

Sources cited:

Top 25 big board and position rankings by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (updated Feb. 4)

Top 32 big board by The Ringer’s Danny Kelly (updated Jan. 29)

Top 50 big board by NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah (updated Jan. 28)

Top 50 big board by NBC Sports’ Connor Rogers updated Feb. 18

Top 100 big board by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler (updated Feb. 11)

Top 200 draft prospects by Pro Football Focus (updated Feb. 10)

