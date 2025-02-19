Big board check-in: Notre Dame’s 2025 NFL Draft projections before combine

Eight more NFL Scouting Combine invitations were extending this year than last year.
The NFL released Thursday the list of 329 draft prospects invited to participate in this year’s scouting combine, which will be held again in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 3.
Eight former Notre Dame players received invitations this year: cornerback Benjamin Morrison, safety Xavier Watts, quarterback Riley Leonard, linebacker Jack Kiser, defensive tackle Rylie Mills, tight end Mitchell Evans, wide receiver Beaux Collins and defensive tackle Howard Cross III. Most, if not all, of Notre Dame’s picks in this year’s NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., on April 24-26, will come from the group.
But not every combine participant will be drafted. And not all draft picks will be combine participants. In last year’s NFL Draft, 257 selections were made in the seven rounds. Of the 321 prospects invited to last year’s scouting combine, 239 of them were drafted, which is nearly 75%.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine, Inside ND Sports took a look at how draft analysts across the country have ranked Notre Dame’s draft prospects.
CB Benjamin Morrison
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 2 cornerback
Pro Football Focus: No. 16 overall, No. 3 cornerback
NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 45 overall, No. 5 cornerback
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 55 overall, No. 7 cornerback
S Xavier Watts
PFF: No. 44 overall, No 2 safety
Brugler: No. 46 overall, No. 3 safety
Kiper: No. 4 safety
QB Riley Leonard
PFF: No. 108 overall, No. 6 quarterback
Kiper: Just missed top 10 quarterbacks list
LB Jack Kiser
PFF: No. 123 overall, No. 8 linebacker
Kiper: Just missed top 10 off-ball LBs
DL Rylie Mills
PFF: No. 131 overall, No. 14 interior defensive lineman
TE Mitchell Evans
PFF: No. 134 overall, No. 7 tight end
Kiper: No. 8 TE
WR Beaux Collins and DT Howard Cross III
Excluded from any of the big boards cited
DE R.J. Oben (not invited to combine)
PFF: No. 154 overall, No. 28 edge
