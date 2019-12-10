Four-Star DE Aaron Armitage Lands The Offer He's Been Waiting For
Notre Dame's coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail this week, and defensive line coach Mike Elston stopped in at Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy on Monday.
The Fighting Irish have been interested in 2021 Rivals250 defensive end Aaron Armitage from this school for several months. Armitage was happy to see Elston.
"It was nice," the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder said. "He asked me quickly how I was doing and how the family is. He asked how I enjoyed the visit for the Navy game, and I told him that I loved it and want to get back out again."
Armitage visited Notre Dame over the summer and was going to participate in the Lineman's Challenge, but he had an allergic reaction and had to head home. Armitage returned to Notre Dame, as he mentioned, for the Navy game Nov. 23, a 52-20 victory for the Irish.
But Armitage didn't land a scholarship offer from the Irish during either visit. Armitage is a top 150 player nationally per Rivals and holds offers from the likes of Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and many more schools.
One of the few offers he was still hoping to get was from Notre Dame, and that came on Monday night via a phone call from Elston. Armitage was surprised to get the call from Elston so soon after the Irish coach had just visited his school.
"It was pretty cool," explained Armitage. "I've been waiting so long for it, and it's that offer that would almost solidify my list, I would say. My parents and coaches have also said it's the one we're waiting for. I'm grateful that I finally received it.
