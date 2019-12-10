Notre Dame's coaches have been busy on the recruiting trail this week, and defensive line coach Mike Elston stopped in at Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy on Monday.

The Fighting Irish have been interested in 2021 Rivals250 defensive end Aaron Armitage from this school for several months. Armitage was happy to see Elston.

"It was nice," the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder said. "He asked me quickly how I was doing and how the family is. He asked how I enjoyed the visit for the Navy game, and I told him that I loved it and want to get back out again."

Armitage visited Notre Dame over the summer and was going to participate in the Lineman's Challenge, but he had an allergic reaction and had to head home. Armitage returned to Notre Dame, as he mentioned, for the Navy game Nov. 23, a 52-20 victory for the Irish.