football

Four-Star Cali. DB Set To Visit Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame will host a handful of priority recruits this upcoming weekend, and Blue & Gold Illustrated reports that Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola class of 2021 athlete Ceyair Wright will be in South Bend.

Notre Dame has made Wright a priority since the Irish offered him over the summer. Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght dished out the offer, and Lyght was at Loyola just a few days ago to see Wright.

Ceyair Wright will be visiting Notre Dame this weekend.
Ceyair Wright will be visiting Notre Dame this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With his high school season wrapped up, Wright is now turning to the recruiting front. He's said for the past few months that Notre Dame would get a visit, and he's putting his words into action.

