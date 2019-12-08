Four-Star Cali. DB Set To Visit Notre Dame
Notre Dame will host a handful of priority recruits this upcoming weekend, and Blue & Gold Illustrated reports that Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola class of 2021 athlete Ceyair Wright will be in South Bend.
Notre Dame has made Wright a priority since the Irish offered him over the summer. Cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght dished out the offer, and Lyght was at Loyola just a few days ago to see Wright.
With his high school season wrapped up, Wright is now turning to the recruiting front. He's said for the past few months that Notre Dame would get a visit, and he's putting his words into action.
