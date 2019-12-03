Can Notre Dame Complete A Peach State Trifecta?
Notre Dame has a pair of talented pass catcher commitments in the 2021 class from the Peach State.
Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, the nation’s No. 7 tight end per Rivals, and Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie, the No. 6 athlete in the land, both pledged to the Irish this year and boast skill sets that have the coaching staff excited.
Notre Dame hopes to complete a Peach State trifecta by adding Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas to join its current Georgia commits, and to go with Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles, the No. 4 receiver in the 2021 class according to Rivals, who committed to the Irish in October.
Notre Dame offered Thomas, who is rated as the No. 20 receiver and No. 108 overall prospect in the land by Rivals, during his campus visit Nov. 2.
