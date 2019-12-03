Notre Dame has a pair of talented pass catcher commitments in the 2021 class from the Peach State.

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County’s Cane Berrong, the nation’s No. 7 tight end per Rivals, and Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie, the No. 6 athlete in the land, both pledged to the Irish this year and boast skill sets that have the coaching staff excited.

Notre Dame hopes to complete a Peach State trifecta by adding Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas to join its current Georgia commits, and to go with Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles, the No. 4 receiver in the 2021 class according to Rivals, who committed to the Irish in October.