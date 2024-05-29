Will Black keeps climbing the Rivals rankings.

When Black committed to Notre Dame in December, Rivals rated the 2025 offensive tackle from Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall as a three-star recruit. He received a promotion to four-star status in the last rankings update in late February.

Black made an even bigger leap Wednesday when he landed at No. 62 overall in the newest Rivals250 for the 2025 class. Black wasn’t ranked inside the previous Rivals250. Back then, Rivals ranked Black as the No. 40 offensive tackle in the class. Now he’s ranked seventh at the position.

But Black wasn’t the only Notre Dame offensive line commitment to receive a rankings boost. Matty Augustine, who committed to the Irish in February, jumped from outside the Rivals250 to No. 224 overall. His offensive tackle ranking improved from No. 45 and No. 23 as Rivals promoted him to a four-star rating.

