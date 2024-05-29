Updated Rivals250 moves 2025 Notre Dame OT commit Will Black into top 100
Will Black keeps climbing the Rivals rankings.
When Black committed to Notre Dame in December, Rivals rated the 2025 offensive tackle from Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall as a three-star recruit. He received a promotion to four-star status in the last rankings update in late February.
Black made an even bigger leap Wednesday when he landed at No. 62 overall in the newest Rivals250 for the 2025 class. Black wasn’t ranked inside the previous Rivals250. Back then, Rivals ranked Black as the No. 40 offensive tackle in the class. Now he’s ranked seventh at the position.
But Black wasn’t the only Notre Dame offensive line commitment to receive a rankings boost. Matty Augustine, who committed to the Irish in February, jumped from outside the Rivals250 to No. 224 overall. His offensive tackle ranking improved from No. 45 and No. 23 as Rivals promoted him to a four-star rating.
The additions of Black and Augustine helped increase Notre Dame’s total of Rivals250 commitments to 10 in the 2025 class. Cornerback Cree Thomas, who was previously ranked No. 233 overall as the No. 26 cornerback, dropped out of the Rivals250 from Notre Dame’s top-ranked class.
Christopher Burgess Jr. remained Notre Dame’s top-ranked commitment in the class. He moved up one spot overall to No. 37 as the No. 2 strongside defensive end. He’s one of five Rivals100 commitments for the Irish ahead of quarterback Deuce Knight (No. 52), Black (No. 62), offensive tackle Owen Strebig (No. 64) and outside linebacker Anthony Sacca (No. 72). Notre Dame signed five Rivals100 recruits in the 2024 class, which became the first Irish class to reach that number since the 2013 class.
Most of Notre Dame’s commits in the Rivals250 stayed in roughly the same spot in Wednesday’s update. But three Irish pledges dropped at least 15 spots overall: Strebig down 21 spots, Sacca down 16 spots and Zackery down 21 spots to No. 247 overall.
Here’s a complete rundown of all 10 Notre Dame commits in the latest Rivals250 for the 2025 class.
DE Christopher Burgess Jr.
Now: No. 37 overall, No. 2 SDE
Previously: No. 38 overall, No. 2 SDE
QB Deuce Knight
Now: No. 52 overall, No. 1 DQB
Previously: No. 51 overall, No. 1 DQB
OT Will Black
Now: No. 62 overall, No. 7 OT
Previously: NR, No. 40 OT
OT Owen Strebig
Now: No. 64 overall, No. 8 OT
Previously: No. 43 overall, No. 6 OT
LB Anthony Sacca
Now: No. 72 overall, No. 9 OLB
Previously: No. 56 overall, No. 7 OLB
S Ivan Taylor
Now: No. 102 overall, No. 11 S
Previously: No. 110 overall, No. 12 S
CB Dallas Golden
Now: No. 153 overall, No. 15 CB
Previously: No. 146 overall, No. 15 CB
OT Matty Augustine
Now: No. 224 overall, No. 23 OT
Previously: NR, No. 45 OT
DE Joseph Reiff
Now: No. 237 overall, No. 15 SDE
Previously: No. 233 overall, No. 15 SDE
CB Mark Zackery
Now: No. 247 overall, No. 23 CB
Previously: No. 226 overall, No. 23 CB
Notre Dame targets in Rivals250
More than half of Notre Dame’s top remaining targets in the 2025 class are ranked inside the Rivals250: OLB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 28), WR Talyn Taylor (29), WR Derek Meadows (61), WR Jayvan Boggs (67), OLB Madden Faraimo (57), OT Josh Petty (105), CB Jahmir Joseph (137) and ILB Gavin Nix (142).
Only two of those targets aren’t expected to make official visits to Notre Dame in June: Boggs and Petty.
