After placing six commits inside the updated 2025 Rivals250 on Tuesday, Notre Dame football received more good news on Wednesday when another commit — 2025 offensive tackle Will Black — was bumped to four-star status.

Black, who became Notre Dame's first offensive tackle commitment for the 2025 class in December, received his Irish offer last June after participating in the Irish lineman's challenge, which was his first-ever college camp.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph drew rave reviews from Black after that camp, and Rudolph kept close tabs on the 6-foot-7, 295-pound recruit through his junior season, although no game-day visit was worked out due to Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall's schedule.

In December, Black visited campus and waited little time — five days to be exact — to give his verbal pledge to Rudolph and head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish beat out Alabama, Michigan and Penn State, among others, for Black's commitment.

Black, a native of Canada who played his first season of football in the U.S. last fall, was also upgraded to a 5.8 rating, which makes him an All-American Candidate per the Rivals recruiting rankings formula.

"Considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential," the formula reads.