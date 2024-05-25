Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Though Zackery is an in-state recruit, Notre Dame faced stiff competition in keeping him from leaving Indiana. Early in his recruitment, Ohio State loomed as a serious threat to land Zackery. The Buckeyes received three cornerback commitments by February of this year, which put them out of the picture, but Ohio State recently lost one of those commitments. Then Michigan made a run at Zackery following its national championship victory. Notre Dame still won out. Zackery joined a pair of four-star cornerbacks already committed to Notre Dame’s class. Cree Thomas, ranked by Rivals as the No. 25 cornerback and No. 232 overall, committed to Notre Dame in November out of Phoenix Brophy Prep. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep product Dallas Golden, the No. 14 cornerback and No. 146 overall in the class, gave the Irish his pledge on April 28. If all three remain in the Rivals250 at the end of the 2025 recruiting cycle and sign with the Irish, it will make for an unprecedented class for the Irish. Notre Dame has only once signed three four-star cornerbacks in the same recruiting class in the Rivals Era (since 2002): Troy Pride Jr., Julian Love and Donte Vaughn in 2016. But none of those three cornerbacks finished inside the Rivals250. The most Rivals250 cornerbacks the Irish have signed in the same class is two: Darrin Walls (No. 51) and Raeshon McNeil (No. 74) in 2006, the first year of the Rivals250. The addition of Zackery gives Notre Dame 22 verbal commitments in the 2025 class. Sixteen of them are four-star recruits. Defensive coordinator Al Golden has to like his haul so far with 10 four-star recruits and two three-star recruits on defense. Though playing basketball at Notre Dame seems unlikely, head coach Micah Shrewsberry could probably use him. Zackery averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in a junior season that ended with a loss to Fishers in the Class 4A state championship. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, Mickens and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph sat courtside for one of Zackery’s basketball games in January. The Irish should be done with cornerback recruiting in the 2025 class. They’ve been working to add another safety to the secondary with four-star recruits JaDon Blair and Jahmir Joseph as the top remaining priorities at the position.