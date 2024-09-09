“So, we got a great challenge for us. Our guys will be ready. We gotta have a great week of preparation, mentally and physically, and get back at it on Saturday.”

“Defensively, it’s a unique defense that you don’t see every week, in terms of their scheme. They’re gonna stack the box, and they’re gonna make you have to try to throw it on them. They take pride in stopping the run. Played a lot of man coverage, so to have success, we’re gonna have to beat man coverage. And they’re big up the middle. They’re really big up the middle with their interior D-linemen, the linebacker and the safety’s a really — [Dillon] Thieneman’s a good player. They do a good job of pressuring the quarterback, too. I think they were third in the Big Ten [in sacks] last year.

“Just talk a little bit about Purdue, it’s a team as you watch film, really from last year to this year, has continuously improved under Coach [Ryan] Walters. They’ve won three of their last four games. On offense, I have a lot of respect for [quarterback] Hudson Card. He’s a really good player, runs their offense well. Graham Harrell is a guy I know that was the [offensive] coordinator at USC when I was the defensive coordinator here. I have a lot of respect for how he runs an offense. They do a really good job at running the football. They led the Big Ten in rushing last year in conference games, and they rushed for 250-plus in three of the last four games. So, we gotta make sure we’re prepared to stop the run. And they have good skill. Really good tight ends, and some good, skilled wideouts.

“Couple injury updates: [wide receiver Jordan] Faison will be back. Expecting him to practice on Tuesday, expecting him to be back for the game. [Offensive tackle] Tosh Baker will be out this week. Hopefully we can get him back here as soon as we can. And then [defensive end Joshua] Burnham is questionable. He went out, I think, the very last play with an ankle sprain, but he made a lot of progress in the past 48 hours, so he’s questionable right now in terms of if he’ll be available to play.

“The reality is that we have the talent, we have the coaching staff to be a great football team. Much better than we displayed on Saturday, but we have a lot of work to do to ensure that we perform that way, each opportunity we get.

“There is a physical approach to preparing for a game, and I think physically we prepared the right way. But there’s also a mental approach, a mindset that you have to have every single week. And I think that’s where we failed. And so, we gotta challenge ourselves to make sure no matter who our opponent is, that physically and mentally, our approach to the game is the same way. That, to me, is really what we have to learn from this. We have to be able to handle success, and how you do that is you don’t change the way you approach in your mindset each week. No matter what people say, no matter what you hear, as much as you can, you gotta try to tune out the noise. It’s easy to listen to the good things. Nobody wants to hear the bad things people say, but neither of them should matter. Your approach should be your approach. Your routine should be your routine. And that’s the challenge we have as a football program, is how do we handle success and make sure each week, we're approaching the opponent the right way?

“Obviously, there’s going to be some schematic things that I’m sure I’m asked about that we’ll talk through. We gotta improve. We have to ensure we’re putting our guys in the right positions to do what they do best, but also to be able to execute in the game exactly what we want. But to me, the biggest thing I’ve been reflecting on in the past 48 hours is we have to learn how to handle success. And that, to me, is really what spoke to me watching the film but really thinking about it. This is the first time in my three years as a head coach that we have won the big game early in the season. Two losses to Ohio State, and then all of a sudden, we win and everybody says, ‘Hey, you’re going to the playoffs. You got an easy schedule.’ We all hear it, and I think we started to believe that.

Marcus Freeman: “When you evaluate the film, here are some of the key factors that led to the outcome. Turnover margin, we lost 2-0. Explosive gains, they had 6 for 186 yards. We had 5 for 94. Time of possession, they had 35-plus minutes, we had 24. Rushing yards, they had 190 and we had 123. And then they won the third-down battle. And so, no matter who your opponent is, if you lose all those key areas, you’re not gonna win the game. The question in the past 48 hours, the challenge for everybody in our program is to figure out why, why those things happened.

“All those different things are areas in practice that I believe we have to get corrected — that every week you’re going to have failures in practice. That’s what practice is for, but we’re not going to pull back from the physicality. I don’t believe that the performance on Saturday had anything to do with the physicality of practice.”

“The other thing is sometimes quarterbacks being in the red jersey gives them a little bit of a false sense of security. We gotta continue to work on our footwork at the quarterback position. Step up in the pocket and believe that you have more time than maybe you perceive with an edge rush. That’s where the red jersey sometimes creates a little bit of bad habits.

“That’s where a couple of the mistakes that we made in practice showed up in the game. We went back as coaches, and I said, ‘Let’s look at practice and make sure where in the preparation we faltered.’ You can talk about holding penalties. There were a couple plays we said, ‘That’s probably a hold in practice that we just didn’t get it corrected in the game.’ We gotta block better in space. We gotta block better on the perimeter. Maybe you throw an interception in practice and say that’s practice. You’re supposed to fail a little bit in practice, but how do we get this corrected so it doesn’t happen in a game?

"What we didn’t do well is maybe correcting some of the mistakes that we made in practice to the point where we executed it the right way in the game. That’s kind of the topic we had as a coaching staff. At times, it’s OK to fail in practice. That’s what practice is for. We’re going to be physical. We’re going to get after it offense vs. defense, but what we have to do is take some of the plays that we didn’t execute for whatever reason in practice and make sure we get it corrected, so that in the game, we can execute it at the level we want to.

MF: “I don’t think physically we weren’t ready to play. I loved the way — the physicality of practice last week was good. We’re going to be physical, and we're going to get after it on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. I believe that’s going to be an edge for our team.

Will you remain physical in practices this week like you did on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week? Where is the line of diminishing returns?

"We are an aggressive, attacking defense that plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage, but when all of a sudden you get all these motions and color in front of your face and you get outside running plays, it made our guys almost play fit-ball instead of football. That’s a challenge that we have for our defense, is we have to be aggressive. No matter what type of offense we’re seeing, we still have to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. And that’s gonna be a point of emphasis this week."

MF: “Yeah. Armel is really getting — he’s improving. He’s improving, and probably right now is your fifth inside guy. Rubio should be back, I don’t know exactly when he’s going to come back here in but a couple weeks. I think Howard and Rylie [Mills] and [Donovan] Hinish and even [Jason] Onye have done a good job. We gave up way too many rushing yards. We know that. I don’t think it was because of our play at D-tackle. I think it was more so they did a good job of forcing us to be lateral. And that’s not who we are.

On the interior defensive line, Howard Cross III isn’t getting full reps and you’re without Gabriel Rubio. You’re a little light in both numbers and size. Do you have some options there? Is Armel Mukam ready to contribute? Sean Sevillano Jr.?

MF: “Yeah, I think there’s opportunities to throw the ball down the field. We gotta do it. We gotta make the decision to throw it there. We try to create some opportunities to push the ball down the field. For whatever reason, for that play, maybe we didn’t do it. A couple plays, we did push down the field and we gotta make the play. One time we dropped it. One time we got it picked off. A couple times we scrambled. There’s a lot of different things that go into the passing game that we have to improve on, but what we gotta do is make sure that we’re doing things that we feel like our guys can execute on game day. There’s one thing to execute it in practice and to feel like we have the answers — ‘If we see this look, this is where we wanna go with the ball’ — but it’s another thing to actually do it on game day. And so as coaches and players, we have to be aligned on, ‘Hey, this is exactly what we want you to do.’ And then we got to go out and do it on Saturday.”

Similarly to last year, the offense is having trouble pushing the ball down the field. Lack of play-action passes, lack of passes 20 or more yards down the field. Why is that the case again, and what’s leading to that?

MF: “I think this is a different situation. The focus can’t — that’s another part of this thing that I got to make sure our guys understand, is that everybody now, ‘Hey, you’ll be fine. Run the table, 11-1.’ That doesn’t matter. This week matters. Who cares about the rest of that stuff, man? Like we gotta take care of this week, and that’s got to be our mindset, right? Our preparation — [defensive coordinator Al] Golden said this to me earlier — the preparation has no opponent. We gotta prepare the right way to have success on Saturday. That’s all our focus is on, is this upcoming week and this upcoming opponent.”

Question: You were in the same sort of position last year, where you lose one in September and it feels like you need to win the rest. Why can this be different? Why can you guys run the table?

Defensive end RJ Oben only had 11 defensive snaps on Saturday. What are you looking to see out of him to give you confidence to put him on the field more?

MF: ”For him, it was more physically we didn’t think during the game that he was able to perform at the level we need him to. He’s fine physically. We just gotta get him to play better, and he will. We've got a lot of confidence in RJ. He’ll have a good week of practice, and he has to step up this week.”

Did you feel like the running game was involved enough in the offensive play calling, especially late? Is there anything you would have changed with those ratios?

MF: “No. When you have back-to-back three-and-outs and the one interception drive we had four plays — that’s going to affect the amount of carries that we can give our running backs. We gotta be more efficient on first and second down really, so we can create more plays. Part of that time of possession, they did a good job, even though we held them to field goals, they did a good job of moving the chains. We gotta do a better job of that, because three-and-outs or four plays and an interception, it limits your opportunities for anybody to drop back or run the ball for any offensive play.”

Riley Leonard’s had accuracy issues in the first two games. Is he playing through something that’s hurting him? Was there any consideration to play Steve Angeli in the fourth quarter?

MF: “No. There was no consideration of that. We have a lot of belief in Riley and him running our offense. We got a lot of belief in Steve, too. That’s not a shot at Steve. We have a lot of faith in Steve, too. There was no consideration of that.

“The quarterback is just like the head coach, right? Rightfully so, he is going to get the blame and he’s going to get the praise. There are times that he has to throw the ball better. He knows that and his fundamentals have to be better, his decision-making has to be better. But we also have to be better around him. That’s coaches in what we’re asking him to do and what we’re asking him to read, and that’s players-wise too. We gotta catch the ball when he throws it. We gotta be better on contested balls. They made some contested catches, and we didn’t when we needed to make as many contested catches as we’re supposed to.

“The finger's at everybody. We’re pointing a finger at everybody, and it starts with the coaches. It’s always us. We gotta make sure we have a plan that our players can execute. You can love your plan, but you better love what your players can execute. I got a lot of faith and belief that we’ll make sure we’ll do that.”

Are the receivers making contested catches in practice?

MF: “Yeah. They’re battling. You can see it in 1-on-1s. You can see it when we go good on good. It’s always a battle, right? If we’re making too many contested catches on offense, then you’re saying, ‘Defense, what are we doing?’ Defense, if we’re winning every single ball, then we're going to look at the offense. It’s been a great 50-50 battle, but at the end of the day, we gotta do it on Saturdays too.”

The first offensive drives in each half were your touchdown drives. How do you explain the difference between those drives and the others the rest of the game?

MF: “I evaluate that too. Like, man, so it isn’t a problem coming out of the locker room. We’re ready to roll. You evaluate every play. The first drive wasn’t perfect, but we overcame some of the mistakes to make sure we scored a touchdown. That’s what we gotta do consistently throughout the game. We can’t make consistent mistakes that get us the third-and-long situations. We weren’t even great on third-and-medium situations on Saturday. I think every play within itself is its own evaluation. We gotta be able to really stack plays. Keep the chains moving. We can’t go three-and-out. We can’t do that.”

Did you see growth on the offensive line between game one and game two? If so, in which ways?

MF: “I did. I thought they did a good job. It might not look like it sometimes when you're watching film, but they did a good job protecting the quarterback. We gotta trust that. We gotta trust that they’re going to protect you around the edges. We gotta step up and make those throws. I thought they did a good job in the run game, too. There were a couple times we might have miss-ID’d somebody or they rocked back and made a play in the run game. Overall, I thought our five offensive linemen, they played better week two than they did week one.”

Why has it been so difficult to sustain success not just this year? It seems like it’s always been three steps, one back.

MF: “That’s the game of football, man. If I had the perfect answer, we would win every game we play. That’s the ultimate challenge. I think every year presents a different challenge. I think I said this after the game, we've been here before, but it was different, obviously, in the loss to Marshall. We hadn’t won a game — I hadn’t won a game. That’s a lot different than where we’re at now. That’s why it took me a little bit of time to look back and say, OK, what do we have to learn from this game?

"Yes, schematic things we have to fix, but here’s what’s different about this one. We have to handle success the right way. That’s every individual, including me, all the way down to our players. How do we handle success in terms of our mental approach to the game? I’m focused on making sure we’re ready to go this week, and that’s more important than worrying about a season-long sustained success. Let’s get better this week and take care of business this week.”

What about the identity of this team do you need to see on the practice field and in the meeting rooms?

MF: “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for us. Let’s go. I’m a competitor and I’m surrounded by competitors. Let’s get back to work and let’s challenge each other. They’ve all watched the film, but we actually get a chance to meet with them today as a coaching staff. Let’s look at it. Let’s own it. Own it first, come up with a plan and attack it. And then let’s go.

"Let’s have the right mindset. I’m ready to just get back to work and go. I don’t want sympathy. Nobody needs sympathy. Let’s just get back to work and do the things it takes to have success on Saturday. Do whatever it is within our routine better than we’ve done it to make sure we can have success on Saturday. I’m confident that we’ll have an entire program with that mindset.”

New director of analytics Anthony Treash and you got a lot of airtime down the stretch there. How did he do in a big role for the first game? What do you need to know from him in that instance? And are you guys confident that you reviewed the way the clock management went down to stretch, that all the seconds available to you were given to you by the officiating crew, because there seems to be some confusion over when it should have restarted, etc.?

MF: “Treash has been great. He did the first game too. He was down there for both games. So, he has the book that kind of just — we talk about what to do, when we want to go for it in certain situations on board. I like to use that as a reference in terms when to call timeouts. It’s just something that I'm able to kind of just ask him, ‘Hey, what's the book saying right now? What should we be thinking about’?

“As far as on defense, we were hoping on that last drive to get them in a third-and-long situation and try to force them to throw the ball, so that there could be some incomplete passes and keep the clock stopped. But they converted a second-and-long to make it third-and-short. And so, I wanted to save that timeout for third down, just because I want to say, ‘OK, fourth down, no matter what, no matter if they're going to go for it or they're going to kick it, let's take a minute to kind of get a plan together of what we want to do on this fourth-down play.’ That's how it works. But Treash has done a great job.”

There was some confusion on the TV broadcast as to whether you still had a timeout in your pocket as you took over on offense. Did you guys, as you took over for the last gasp with 24 seconds to go, have a timeout? And if so, did you know it?

MF: “No, we didn’t have a timeout. We used one timeout on the defense early in the second half. We had two timeouts left on that last [Northern Illinois] drive. We used it after the first down. We used it after the third down. I don't know what the TV said.”

NBC’s Jason Garrett said they weren’t informed of that, but a lot of fans were like, ‘Why aren’t they using their timeouts’?

MF: “Yeah, well I don’t watch the TV copy [of the game film], so ... I knew how many timeouts we had.”

After the game, Riley Leonard said something to the effect that his teammates needed to watch how he reacted to this loss. And I'm sure that they also were watching you in the last 48 hours. What would they have seen from the two of you?

MF: “Riley, he's a competitive person that takes ownership, puts a lot on his shoulders in terms of performance. And so, I'm sure he was down on Sunday, but we had a good meeting yesterday about the confidence we have in him, and hey, we’ve got to learn from this game. And let's get back to work. It's the same thing you're going to see from your head coach. You don't get much time to feel bad for yourself. The reality is let's go work and let's figure out the solution. And I've told the staff, like misery wants company, right? Misery wants company. We all want to sit here, and I want everybody in this room to have misery with me. But this misery, you have to do alone. You need some time with solitude to figure out, OK, what you as an individual — every person in our program — what we failed in preparation. Why weren’t our guys or why wasn't myself, as a head coach — what failed in preparation? Where do we have to get better at? And come up with a plan and to fix it. So, you're going to have a head coach that's eager, that's ready to go, ready to attack this next opportunity. Is confident. I'm so confident in the coaching staff and confident in the players that we have. I know we'll get it right. We’ve just got to go back to work and come up with the right plan and get it right. But we have the people in that building to make sure we get this thing where it needs to go.”

One of the qualities of great coaches I've seen over the years is that they can see around the corner with a player, and that the picture in front of them isn't necessarily what you're going to see down the road. With Riley Leonard, what do you see around the corner that gives you the confidence of what he can become, and how close are you to that version of him?

MF: “I'm trying not to look so far around the corner. I know what I can expect of Riley Leonard this week, and that's a quarterback that's going to be prepared, that is going to look to enhance the way he prepares, is going to look to be a great leader and challenge teammates in the right way, and that will be ready to go on Saturday. That's what I know in terms of him, and that's what I'm focusing on. It’s like let's get the mistakes corrected from Saturday. Let's come up with the right plan and go and attack that plan and let the performance take care of itself on this upcoming Saturday. But I know that's who our quarterback is, and now it's time to go do it.”

When you talk about physical versus mental preparation, I think we know what physical preparation looks like. In your mind, what does mental prep look like? What does it sound like? How will that go with your team this week?

MF: “I think about, what I’m going to tell the team is the mindset you have right now, the way you want to go and attack this week should be the same way it is no matter what happened the previous week. And that, I'm sure, not many people want to read social media this week, or not many people want to turn on ESPN. It's natural to see ESPN saying ‘Hey, they're talking about the Notre Dame win over Texas A&M. Man, let's watch it.’ But that doesn't help you mentally get prepared for this upcoming week. And that's what I want to make sure our guys — that they have the same hunger, the same approach, in terms of the mental preparation for a game and respect for their opponents, no matter who we play, no matter what happened the previous week. That is a question that only the individual can answer. You, as an individual, can answer that, because I can't always get into the head of what you're thinking and what you're doing outside of this football program. But I always say that your choices reflect what you value. And so, we have to make sure we value the mental approach, we value the right things. And our choices are going to truly reflect that.”

Can you and will you try and use disappointment and frustration as a means of motivation in spurring them on?

MF: “I’d say there’s a good chance I’d use some of that. I've always said I think leadership is knowing what your group needs. And if I think our team needs to look back at a loss and use it as motivation, I'll use it. But I don't think they're going to need much motivation this week. This is a group that has high expectations. I'm sure they feel poorly about their performance, and they’re hungry and ready to get back to work, just like the coaches.”