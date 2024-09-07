The tradition of handing out game balls to Notre Dame’s standout players took an unexpected pause Saturday, thanks to unranked Northern Illinois pushing the fifth-ranked Irish around way too often and convincingly on both lines of scrimmage in the sour Irish home opener.

A severely underthrown pass by ND quarterback Riley Leonard, picked off and returned to midfield with 5:55 left in the game, added to the drama. And Northern Illinois rode that momentum, picking up a first down on fourth-and-2 at the Irish 31 just after the 2-minute warning and finished off the 16-14 upset with a 35-yard field goal by Kanan Woodill.

Notre Dame (1-1) tried a 62-yarder of its own with five seconds left on the clock, but for the second time on Saturday the Huskies blocked a long try by Mitch Jeter, who had only two unsuccessful attempts in 25 tries in his South Carolina career.

And Northern Illinois, in turn, had its seventh-win ever over a Top 25 team in 41 tries and the first since taking down a ranked Toledo team in 2015.