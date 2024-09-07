PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
No Game Balls: What went wrong for Notre Dame in loss to Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown got behind the Irish defense in the passing game and punished them in the run game in Northern Illinois 16-14 upset.
Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown got behind the Irish defense in the passing game and punished them in the run game in Northern Illinois 16-14 upset. (Matt Cashore USA Today Sports Network)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

The tradition of handing out game balls to Notre Dame’s standout players took an unexpected pause Saturday, thanks to unranked Northern Illinois pushing the fifth-ranked Irish around way too often and convincingly on both lines of scrimmage in the sour Irish home opener.

A severely underthrown pass by ND quarterback Riley Leonard, picked off and returned to midfield with 5:55 left in the game, added to the drama. And Northern Illinois rode that momentum, picking up a first down on fourth-and-2 at the Irish 31 just after the 2-minute warning and finished off the 16-14 upset with a 35-yard field goal by Kanan Woodill.

Notre Dame (1-1) tried a 62-yarder of its own with five seconds left on the clock, but for the second time on Saturday the Huskies blocked a long try by Mitch Jeter, who had only two unsuccessful attempts in 25 tries in his South Carolina career.

And Northern Illinois, in turn, had its seventh-win ever over a Top 25 team in 41 tries and the first since taking down a ranked Toledo team in 2015.

So what went wrong?

Not only didn’t the Notre Dame deep passing game make the expected incremental step forward, Leonard took a step backward in his evolution as a true dual threat. He routinely missed open receivers in going 20-of-32 for 163 and no touchdowns with two interceptions.

The young offensive line in front of him, after allowing no sacks last week at Texas A&M, gave up two to the Huskies and consistently brought more heat than did the Aggies.

On defense, Notre Dame had no answer for Northern Illinois running back Antario Brown, in the run game or the pass game. The Savannah, Ga, product, who backed out of a verbal commitment four years ago to play in the SEC for South Carolina, ran for 99 yards on 20 carries and caught two passes for 126 yards and a TD.

The Huskies (2-0) outrushed the Irish 190-123, outgained them 388-286, won the turnover battle, 2-0, and were mentally and physically tougher,

Notre Dame will hit the road to redemption next Saturday with a trip to Purdue.

