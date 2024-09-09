On a loaded, urgent to-do list, Notre Dame can't ignore fixing run defense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The optics were bad enough as Northern Illinois not only was confident it could convert a late Notre Dame interception into a game-winning field goal on Saturday, the Huskies had...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news