Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison available for Purdue game

Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) is expected to return for Saturday's game at Purdue.
Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) is expected to return for Saturday's game at Purdue. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Jordan Faison is expected to be available for Notre Dame football in Saturday's road game at Purdue (3:30 p.m. EDT).

The sophomore wide receiver missed Saturday's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of the season opener at Texas A&M. Faison caught two passes for 12 yards prior to his injury.

Faison tallied 19 receptions for 322 games and four touchdowns last season after being elevated to a football scholarship player. Faison was originally recruited to Notre Dame as a scholarship lacrosse player out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Pine Crest.

Graduate senior wide receiver Kris Mitchell started in Faison's place in Saturday's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois. He caught three passes for 32 yards in the game. Mitchell also recorded one reception for 12 yards in the season opener at Texas A&M.

Sophomore wide receiver KK Smith, who worked as Mitchell's backup, made his first appearance of the season in the Northern Illinois game, but he only played three offensive snaps.

Junior defensive end Joshua Burnham has been declared questionable for the Purdue game with an ankle injury.

This story will be updated.

