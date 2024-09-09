Jordan Faison is expected to be available for Notre Dame football in Saturday's road game at Purdue (3:30 p.m. EDT).

The sophomore wide receiver missed Saturday's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of the season opener at Texas A&M. Faison caught two passes for 12 yards prior to his injury.

Faison tallied 19 receptions for 322 games and four touchdowns last season after being elevated to a football scholarship player. Faison was originally recruited to Notre Dame as a scholarship lacrosse player out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Pine Crest.

