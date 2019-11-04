*** There are three newsworthy items from the weekend on the Notre Dame football recruiting front. The biggest is obviously that Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor announced his commitment to the Irish. This was very expected. He was locked in with the Irish after the USC visit, and the only box left to be checked was getting mom on campus. She loved Notre Dame, and Pryor gave his verbal to the staff over the weekend. From a reporter's standpoint, Pryor's recruitment as a transfer was refreshingly straightforward. He didn't even post the news on social media; he simply called up various Notre Dame reporters to inform them of the commitment. Good get here for the Irish from a guy who will make an impact right away and have two years to help the Irish at safety.

