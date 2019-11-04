The Gold Standard: Scoop From Notre Dame's Recruiting Weekend
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest scoop from Notre Dame's recruiting weekend, insights on an Irish commit from his coach, and more quick hitting nuggets.
Scoop From Notre Dame's Big Recruiting Weekend
*** There are three newsworthy items from the weekend on the Notre Dame football recruiting front. The biggest is obviously that Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor announced his commitment to the Irish. This was very expected. He was locked in with the Irish after the USC visit, and the only box left to be checked was getting mom on campus. She loved Notre Dame, and Pryor gave his verbal to the staff over the weekend. From a reporter's standpoint, Pryor's recruitment as a transfer was refreshingly straightforward. He didn't even post the news on social media; he simply called up various Notre Dame reporters to inform them of the commitment. Good get here for the Irish from a guy who will make an impact right away and have two years to help the Irish at safety.
*** The other news items from the weekend were a pair of new offers sent out by the Irish in the 2021 class to prospects who were on campus Saturday. Muskegon (Wis.) safety Hunter Wohler, the nation's No. 199 prospect, was fired up about the Notre Dame offer. He talked about the good news in this article, and I also asked him about where Notre Dame stands on his list. Here's his response: "They're towards the top, for sure. I want to make some more trips down to get to know the coaching staff and get to know the team a little bit more, but yeah, I'm interested." Wohler is definitely a name to keep an eye on for Notre Dame moving forward.
