Notre Dame will get immediate help to its secondary for the 2020 season. The Fighting Irish hosted former Ohio State Buckeyes safety Isaiah Pryor for an official visit Oct. 11-13 and returned for an unofficial visit Nov. 2, and Pryor has made a commitment to Notre Dame. "I like the coaches and players, who are cool and easy to talk to," Pryor told Blue & Gold. "I really like the academics and the plan laid out for me to get my masters degree."

Pryor played in 31 games for the Buckeyes over three seasons and recorded 47 tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception from 2017-2019. He only played in four games this season for Ohio State, which allows him to redshirt this season. Also, Pryor will graduate from OSU this December with a bachelor's degree and will not have to sit out the 2020 season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. "There's a need to help the defense -- immediate competition for playing time," said Pryor's father, Richard Pryor. "They play five or six defensive backs so there's an opportunity there." Pryor played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.) but is from Lawrenceville, Ga.

Rivals ranked him as the No. 106 overall prospect and the No. 12 safety nationally as a recruit in the 2017 class.