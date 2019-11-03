Notre Dame Offer Means A Lot For Rivals250 DB Hunter Wohler
Notre Dame extended a new scholarship offer in the class of 2021 on Saturday.
Muskego (Wis.) class of 2021 safety Hunter Wohler entered his Notre Dame game day visit with offers from the likes of Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.
He left South Bend armed with a new offer from the Fighting Irish.
"I got to talk to Coach [Brian] Kelly for a while and sit down with him," Wohler said. "We talked football and their game plan for the day. I got to talk to Coach [Terry] Joseph for a while, and it was good."
It was during the conversation with Kelly that Wohler received the good news.
"When I sat down with Coach Kelly, he extended a scholarship offer my way," said Wohler. "That was very exciting."
Landing the Notre Dame offer was a big moment for Wohler.
"It means a lot," stated Wohler. "It's cool to know a program like this thinks that highly of me and they're looking at me to be a big player for them. It's a good feeling."
For the visit itself, Wohler enjoyed taking in Notre Dame's 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech.
"I thought it was really cool," Wohler said. "It was great to see what it was like on game day and the atmosphere."
This was Wohler's second visit at Notre Dame, with the first being over the summer for a prospect camp.
Wohler doesn't plan on taking any other visits this fall.
"As of right now, no," he said. "I think this visit might be it for me. We'll see if any other visits pop up."
Wohler ranks as the No. 199 prospect nationally and the No. 6 safety per Rivals.
