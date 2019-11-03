He left South Bend armed with a new offer from the Fighting Irish.

Muskego (Wis.) class of 2021 safety Hunter Wohler entered his Notre Dame game day visit with offers from the likes of Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

Notre Dame extended a new scholarship offer in the class of 2021 on Saturday.

"I got to talk to Coach [Brian] Kelly for a while and sit down with him," Wohler said. "We talked football and their game plan for the day. I got to talk to Coach [Terry] Joseph for a while, and it was good."

It was during the conversation with Kelly that Wohler received the good news.

"When I sat down with Coach Kelly, he extended a scholarship offer my way," said Wohler. "That was very exciting."

Landing the Notre Dame offer was a big moment for Wohler.

"It means a lot," stated Wohler. "It's cool to know a program like this thinks that highly of me and they're looking at me to be a big player for them. It's a good feeling."

For the visit itself, Wohler enjoyed taking in Notre Dame's 21-20 victory over Virginia Tech.