Preseason camp started this week, so the Inside ND Sports podcast is back to a weekly frequency.

To get things rolling, cohosts Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited one of their favorite recurring guests back onto the podcast: former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06).

He discussed his experiences in preseason camp, the importance of what's established in camp, how the Irish can respond to the loss of director of football performance Matt Balis, how strength coaches impacted his career, how to survive the heat during, when an offensive line needs to know its starting five, how you identify early contributors at the position and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:21).

