Spring football is almost here. This time next week, Notre Dame will have already been back on the field at the Irish Athletics Center to start its month of preparation for the April 22 Blue-Gold Game.

To set the scene for what will be an interesting four weeks of practices, former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton, a regional director of development for the university, joined the Inside ND Sports podcast.

Morton discussed with Tyler James and Eric Hansen how the Irish emerged from the offseason coaching carousel, the challenge of installing a new offense in spring, how continuity with new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker will help, the transition to new offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, the process of identifying the next starting guards, what he'd like ND's offense to look like, the moment he received a scholarship offer from ND, his expectations for Sam Hartman and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (27:05).

