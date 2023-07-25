Matt Balis, who was hired by Notre Dame in 2017, has resigned from his role as director of football performance. The university announced the news Tuesday citing personal reasons for Balis' decision. “I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” head coach Marcus Freeman said in a release. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man. "While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU2NDQzMTI5NSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

The news of Balis' departure came one day prior to the team starting preseason camp Wednesday at Notre Dame. Fred Hale, who was ND's associate director of football strength and conditioning, will be elevated into Balis' role on an interim basis. Hale joined Notre Dame's staff in 2021 after working at Eastern Michigan for seven years, the last four as the co-director of sports performance. "We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program and Fred will continue to implement that plan," Freeman also said in the release. Hale, a two-time national qualifier in wrestling and two-time all-conference selection in football at Division II Mercyhurst in Erie, Pa., earned a master's degree in exercise science from Mercyhurst in 2012 while working with the school's rowing team. His early work included an internship with the NFL's Buffalo Bills, a job in Tennessee's athletic department working with the football, baseball and track and field teams and a role as a sports performance coach at Power Train Sports Institute.

Fred Hale, pictured above, will serve as Notre Dame's interim director of football performance following the resignation of Matt Balis. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)