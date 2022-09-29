Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's offensive line improvement
Notre Dame made its bye week a lot more tolerable with an impressive 45-32 win at North Carolina on Saturday. The bye week is almost over already, but it can’t end without an Inside ND Sports podcast.
With Notre Dame’s offense starting to take shape, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to take another look at the progression along the Irish offensive line. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) joined the podcast to help them out.
Morton discussed the shaky start for ND's offensive line, the improvement he's seen in the last four games, the interior of the line finding its footing, the play of left tackle Joe Alt, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' play calling, if Charlie Weis gave the Irish a schematic advantage, how head coach Marcus Freeman has handled the start of his tenure and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:14).
