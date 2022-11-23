Podcast: Bob Morton on Notre Dame's improvement and its matchup with USC
Notre Dame buried Boston College in the snow on Saturday and is getting ready for a Top 15 matchup at USC this Saturday (7:30 p.m. EST on ABC). The No. 15 Irish (8-3) will be tasked with slowing down the red-hot offense of the No.6 Trojans (10-1) and will certainly need some help from their own offense in doing so.
Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) rejoined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss ND's 44-0 win over BC, the improvement the Irish have shown this season, his memories of the USC rivalry, making the trip to California on Thanksgiving weekend, quarterback Drew Pyne's evolution, the talent shown by right tackle Blake Fisher and left tackle Joe Alt, how the Irish should attack the Trojans on Saturday and more.
Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (33:02).
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The Inside ND Sports podcast is presented by DeadSoxy. Click here to look at all the premium sock offerings from no-shows and casuals to traditional dress socks.
If you want to grab some FREE team color socks for yourself or check some Holiday gifts off your list, this week our friends over at DeadSoxy are doing a buy-one, get-one-free sale on sock bundles.
That means if you buy an 8-pair bundle of any of their premium dress socks, casual socks, or no show socks, you get a second 8-pair bundle for free at DeadSoxy.com.
Since you ONLY get 1 BOGO per purchase, you can “game the system” by completing separate transactions for each BOGO bundle you want. So if you have a whole family of fans, game the system with multiple transactions to cover everyone. Just use the code LUCKY at checkout and you have yourself a free bundle of your new favorite socks.
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
Thumbnail photo credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports