Notre Dame buried Boston College in the snow on Saturday and is getting ready for a Top 15 matchup at USC this Saturday (7:30 p.m. EST on ABC). The No. 15 Irish (8-3) will be tasked with slowing down the red-hot offense of the No.6 Trojans (10-1) and will certainly need some help from their own offense in doing so.

Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Bob Morton (2002-06) rejoined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss ND's 44-0 win over BC, the improvement the Irish have shown this season, his memories of the USC rivalry, making the trip to California on Thanksgiving weekend, quarterback Drew Pyne's evolution, the talent shown by right tackle Blake Fisher and left tackle Joe Alt, how the Irish should attack the Trojans on Saturday and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (33:02).

