Jordan Johnson no longer has to worry about constant calls and messages.

The five-star wide receiver out of De Smet (Mo.) gave Notre Dame a verbal pledge in early April. With his commitment fully locked in, Johnson has had an opportunity to really focus on bettering his craft this offseason.

Johnson completely dominated at the Rivals Challenge in St. Louis last month and earned his fifth star this week.

“The offseason has been great,” Johnson said. “I’m committed and know where I’m going, so now, I’m just focused on my body, getting healthy and getting ready for my senior season.”

For Johnson, the decision to side with Notre Dame was an easy one.

Johnson made his official visit to South Bend and fell in love with the program. He committed before getting back on the plane ride to Missouri.

“Notre Dame is home,” Johnson said. “The relationship I built with the coaches is strong. It just felt like it was meant to be. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, so I pulled the trigger and shut everything down.”