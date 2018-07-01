For the second time in less than a month, Notre Dame has landed a 2020 Rivals250 talent at tight end with Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic product Michael Mayer announcing a pledge today to join the Irish.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder also held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and others.

Notre Dame offered Mayer this past December and offensive coordinator Chip Long quickly made a strong impression on the four-star tight end. Mayer made his first trip to South Bend in January for the program’s first Junior Day.

Long and company kept pushing for Mayer during the spring making trips down to Covington Catholic to check in on him and show how much of a priority he was for the staff in 2020.

Mayer followed his January trip with another this summer to get a closer look at the Irish.

“They are obviously Tight End U and produce tight ends in the NFL while getting a good education,” Mayer said of Notre Dame recently. “If football doesn’t work out in the end, then you still have a good degree … They’re always up there year in and year out. It’s an unbelievable experience to know they want me on their team.”