Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic 2020 tight end and Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer returned to South Bend for the first time since he saw the Irish in spring for a practice. Mayer's weekend at Notre Dame was for his official visit. "I had a game Friday night, and we got the win," Mayer told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "We drove up Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. We got to South Bend around 11:30 and spent the whole day with all of the recruits. We got two big commits [Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie] and that was huge. I got to bond with the coaches and my future teammates. It was a really fun weekend." There were over a dozen total Notre Dame commits on campus last Saturday in the 2020 and 2021 classes, and Mayer got to spend time with Irish pledges who he is already tight with and others who he hadn't met yet.

Stud tight end recruit Michael Mayer had another great visit to Notre Dame

"Coming into the weekend, the guys I was closest with was Drew Pyne, Chris Tyree and Kevin Bauman. I was with Drew and Chris at The Opening over the summer in Texas. We got pretty close; we're pretty tight. I have a really great relationship with Drew. Obviously, he's the quarterback and leads the offense, and I'm really happy with where I am with everyone.

"One guy who was really cool is Tosh Baker. I met him for the first time. He's a really great guy. I got to talk to him and Tyler Buchner, Blake Fisher, Rylie Mills, and all of those guys who I've never really met before. I got to meet them and learn more about them. I'm pretty confident with this class right now and I'm pretty good friends with everyone. As a whole, we're pretty close and something special is coming to South Bend."