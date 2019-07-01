Notre Dame had a big official visit weekend on June 21-23. which included a few Fighting Irish commitments in the 2020 class.

Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High long snapper Alex Peitsch was in south Bend for his official visit that weekend. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder set up the official visit soon after his commitment back in late April.

"After my commitment, Coach [Brian] Polian and I talked about a weekend that would work for both of us for the official," Peitsch said. "We decided that the [June 21] weekend worked the best for the both of us.

Peitsch felt that his official visit was a big success.