A look at Notre Dame's official visitors for its home tilt against USC.

Former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor will officially visit Notre Dame this weekend. (AP)

Official Visitor List

The Skinny: Former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor has been communicating with Notre Dame since he left the Buckeyes' football program, and the Irish will host the Georgia native for an official visit. Pryor will graduate from Ohio State this December with a bachelor's degree and will have two years of eligibility left, including the 2020 season. Notre Dame sits in a great spot to land a commit from Pryor.

The Skinny: Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer is very solid in his pledge to the Fighting Irish. He's been committed to Notre Dame for over a year and his stock has skyrocketed with stellar play in offseason camps and on the field Friday nights. Mayer will get to bond with his future teammates in South Bend this weekend.

The Skinny: Sitting just inside the Rivals100 is Irish quarterback pledge Drew Pyne at No. 100. The New Caanan (Conn.) passer has been committed to Notre Dame for a year and a half and will enroll early at Notre Dame. Pyne ranks as the top recruit in Connecticut and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback nationally per Rivals.

The Skinny: Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman is off to a strong to his senior season on both sides of the ball. Bauman committed to the Irish in the summer of 2018 and has remained very firm in his pledge.

The Skinny: The recruiting making the farthest trip to Notre Dame this weekend is three-star defensive end and Fighting Irish commit Alexander Ehrensberger, making the trip out from Germany. Ehrensberger picked Notre Dame earlier this year and is locked in with the Irish.

More 2020 Commits Expected For USC-Notre Dame

Two Potential Walk Ons