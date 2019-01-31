Notre Dame has its third commitment in the class of 2020 and the first on defense.

Alexander Ehrensberger, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound weakside defensive end from Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy, announced Thursday evening that he had committed to Notre Dame.

The German talent chose the Irish over additional offers from FIU, Buffalo and Old Dominion.

Ehrensberger visited Notre Dame for the first time on Nov. 20 and picked up an offer from the Irish shortly after.

Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston visited Ehrensberger in Germany earlier this week on a recruiting visit across the pond.

Ehrensberger joins quarterback Drew Pyne and tight ends Michael Mayer and Kevin Bauman in Notre Dame's class of 2020.