Notre Dame landed a four-star cornerback commitment when Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s Philip Riley picked the Fighting Irish over Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, Texas, Washington and others.

Former Notre Dame linebacker and current BlueandGold.com analyst Mike Goolsby appeared on Pod Like A Champion, a recruiting podcast hosted by Mike Singer, and had his former teammate, Preston Jackson, on the show as well.

Jackson, who appeared in 37 games as a defensive back for the Fighting Irish during his playing days (2000-2004), currently works as the CEO of Big County Preps, a scouting service in Tampa Bay, Fla.

When asked what Notre Dame is getting in Riley, who is from Washington but now plays ball in the Tampa Bay area, Jackson praised the 6-0, 190-pounder’s press man coverage abilities.