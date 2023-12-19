Notre Dame nickelback Thomas Harper quietly opts out of Sun Bowl
Thomas Harper told Notre Dame’s coaching staff he doesn’t plan to play in the Sun Bowl earlier this month.
The starting Irish nickelback just never announced it publicly. But when Harper was noticeably absent at Tuesday’s practice on campus, the program confirmed Harper’s decision with reporters.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► What and who Notre Dame should consider as its next offensive coordinator
► Quick takes from Notre Dame's Tuesday practice on campus
► Notre Dame football depth chart projection heading into Sun Bowl game
► How Notre Dame 2024 WR commit Cam Williams left a legacy at Glenbard South
► 2025 OT Will Black sets commitment date following Notre Dame visit
---------------------------------------------------------------
The loss of Harper increases Notre Dame’s list of NFL-inspired opt outs to seven alongside quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, running back Audric Estimé, linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart. The Irish have also lost 13 players from the 2023 roster to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.
Harper, who joined Notre Dame last offseason as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, played a critical role in Notre Dame’s offense. The Irish chose to operate primarily with a nickel defense against most opponents, which resulted in Harper playing 438 defensive snaps, the 10th most on the team, during the regular season. Pro Football Focus graded Harper as Notre Dame’s best tackler with only two missed tackles all season.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Harper officially recorded 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry in 11 games for the Irish. Harper missed Notre Dame’s 33-20 loss at Louisville with a concussion.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
Senior cornerback Clarence Lewis is expected to replace Harper as Notre Dame’s top nickelback. Lewis (6-0, 202) has played 214 defensive snaps for the Irish this season in addition to playing special teams. He tallied eight tackles, three pass breakups and returned an interception for a 33-yard touchdown against Tennessee State. Freshman Micah Bell has also taken practice reps at nickelback this season.
No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) and No. 19 Oregon State (8-4) will meet in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas, with a 2 p.m. EST kickoff on CBS.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports