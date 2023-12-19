The starting Irish nickelback just never announced it publicly. But when Harper was noticeably absent at Tuesday’s practice on campus, the program confirmed Harper’s decision with reporters.

The loss of Harper increases Notre Dame’s list of NFL-inspired opt outs to seven alongside quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, running back Audric Estimé, linebacker Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart. The Irish have also lost 13 players from the 2023 roster to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

Harper, who joined Notre Dame last offseason as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, played a critical role in Notre Dame’s offense. The Irish chose to operate primarily with a nickel defense against most opponents, which resulted in Harper playing 438 defensive snaps, the 10th most on the team, during the regular season. Pro Football Focus graded Harper as Notre Dame’s best tackler with only two missed tackles all season.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Harper officially recorded 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, three pass breakups and one quarterback hurry in 11 games for the Irish. Harper missed Notre Dame’s 33-20 loss at Louisville with a concussion.

