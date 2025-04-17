Notre Dame football QB Steve Angeli plans to enter transfer portal

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said after the Blue-Gold Game that the Irish quarterback competition likely needs to narrow to a two-man battle in the fall. Steve Angeli, who’s set to graduate in May, appears to have removed himself from the competition.
A source confirmed with Inside ND Sports on Thursday that Angeli plans to enter the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz first reported the news.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Angeli was the most experienced option in Notre Dame’s quarterback competition. Though he spent most of his three seasons at Notre Dame as the primary backup, he was thrust into important spots each of the past two seasons.
Angeli started the Sun Bowl at the end of the 2023 season when quarterback Sam Hartman chose to sit out the game. Angeli led the Irish to a 40-8 victory over Oregon State. He completed 15 of his 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Angeli’s biggest moment last season came near the end of the first half of ND’s 27-24 win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl. The Irish trailed 10-0 when starter Riley Leonard hit his head on the ground and needed to be checked for a concussion. Angeli entered the game and finished a 13-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a field goal by Mitch Jeter as time expired in the first half. Angeli completed six of his seven pass attempts for 44 yards and also took a pair of sacks during the drive.
Angeli ended his first three seasons of college football with a passing line of 58 completions on 80 attempts (72.5%) for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception in 21 game appearances. Angeli, who signed with Notre Dame as a three-star recruit out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic in the 2022 class, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Angeli started slow in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game, but he ended his day with a 16-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Scrap Richardson. Angeli completed eight of his 11 pass attempts for 108 yards. He was also sacked once or a loss of eight yards.
Notre Dame’s quarterback battle will now focus on junior-to-be Kenny Minchey and sophomore-to-be CJ Carr unless Angeli unexpectedly withdraws from the transfer portal and remains with the Irish. Freshman quarterback Blake Hebert can become ND’s third-string option.
The 6-2, 206-pound Minchey made just four game appearances in his first two seasons for the Irish. He completed all three of his pass attempts for 16 yards and rushed twice for 12 yards and one touchdown. In Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game, Minchey totaled one rushing yard on six carries, including a four-yard touchdown run. He completed six of his 14 passes for 106 yards.
The 6-3, 209-pound Carr played in just one game during his freshman season last year. He handed the ball off three times before taking a knee to end the 66-7 win over Purdue. Carr spent most of the season recovering from an elbow injury suffered in practice. Carr impressed in the Blue-Gold Game for a second straight year. He completed 14 of his 19 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
