Notre Dame football QB Steve Angeli plans to enter transfer portal

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said after the Blue-Gold Game that the Irish quarterback competition likely needs to narrow to a two-man battle in the fall. Steve Angeli, who’s set to graduate in May, appears to have removed himself from the competition.

A source confirmed with Inside ND Sports on Thursday that Angeli plans to enter the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Angeli was the most experienced option in Notre Dame’s quarterback competition. Though he spent most of his three seasons at Notre Dame as the primary backup, he was thrust into important spots each of the past two seasons.

Angeli started the Sun Bowl at the end of the 2023 season when quarterback Sam Hartman chose to sit out the game. Angeli led the Irish to a 40-8 victory over Oregon State. He completed 15 of his 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Angeli’s biggest moment last season came near the end of the first half of ND’s 27-24 win over Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl. The Irish trailed 10-0 when starter Riley Leonard hit his head on the ground and needed to be checked for a concussion. Angeli entered the game and finished a 13-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a field goal by Mitch Jeter as time expired in the first half. Angeli completed six of his seven pass attempts for 44 yards and also took a pair of sacks during the drive.

