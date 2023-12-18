Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph offered Black after camp this summer and kept in contact with the Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall recruit in the months following it, although the 6-foot-7, 295-pound lineman never scheduled a game-day visit to Notre Dame this season. Choate Rosemary Hall played its regular-season games on Saturdays, which prevented Black from taking any visits outside of Michigan on Nov. 25.

Black, a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to Rivals, announced in a post on X/Twitter Monday that he'll make his college commitment this Thursday. Black has collected 22 total scholarship offers and is down to four finalists: Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan and Penn State.

After visiting the Notre Dame football program on Saturday for the first time since June, offensive tackle Will Black is ready to shut his recruitment down.

"I really like how Notre Dame is such a great academic school and has a beautiful campus," Black told Inside ND Sports in August. "I also like how the team prays before each game. I like how all the guys on the team are focused on doing well on and off the field."

Black, who is originally from Canada, is fairly new to football after growing up with hockey as his primary sport. He is the No. 35 offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class and No. 2 player in Connecticut.

The Irish have proven their ability in recruiting Canada with 2024 four-star defensive tackle commit Sean Sevillano Jr. and freshmen defensive linemen Devan Houstan and Armel Mukam, all of whom played their high school football in the U.S.

Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class is currently No. 1 in the Rivals 2025 recruiting team rankings with 10 commitments and 1,194 points. The Irish have not landed any offensive line commitments, although they hosted Owen Strebig, Jack Lange and Matty Augustine on game-day visits this season. 2025 four-star quarterback Deuce Knight is already recruiting Black ahead of Thursday's decision.

Black has visited Notre Dame three times in his recruitment, dating back to Notre Dame's win against Boston College in November 2022, when he was invited by former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.