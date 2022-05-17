Notre Dame men's basketball transfer Elijah Taylor commits to Quinnipiac

The transfer portal led Elijah Taylor to Quinnipiac.

The former Notre Dame men's basketball forward announced Tuesday a commitment to the Bobcats in Hamden, Conn. Taylor entered the transfer portal in late April.

The former three-star recruit from Philadelphia's Imhotep Institute Charter High School wasn't able to make a sizeable impact in his two seasons with the Irish. Taylor didn't play as a freshman while recovering from an ankle surgery. He played in just three games for 13 minutes as a sophomore last season before he was sidelined with academic issues following the fall semester.

The 6-foot-8, 242-pound Taylor scored eight points on four shots in his limited playing time last season. He will get his next opportunity with a Quinnipiac team that ended the season with a 14-17 record and a loss to NCAA Tournament Cinderella Saint Peter's in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament semifinals.

Taylor remains Notre Dame's only scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Walk-on guard Elijah Morgan entered the transfer portal in April as well, but he has not announced his next destination.

