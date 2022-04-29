Notre Dame forward Elijah Taylor enters transfer portal

The 6-foot-8, 242-pound Taylor ran into academic troubles last season, which sidelined him after the fall semester ended. The three minutes Taylor played in a 73-57 loss at Boston College on Dec. 3 marked the last time he took the floor for the Irish.

But just about everything else about Taylor's career with the Irish men's basketball team went wrong. That career came to a likely end Friday when he entered his name in the NCAA's transfer portal. Taylor acknowledged the decision on Twitter by sharing the name and phone number of a contact who will be helping him navigate the transfer recruiting process.

Elijah Taylor was a perfect shooter during his Notre Dame career. The sophomore forward made all four of his shots from the field during his 13 minutes on the court in three games.

Taylor, a three-star recruit out of Philadelphia's Imhotep Institute Charter High School, didn't play in any games as a freshman for Notre Dame as he recovered from an ankle surgery.

Rivals ranked Taylor as the No. 32 center in the 2020 class. Taylor committed to Notre Dame with offers from Florida, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Providence, Seton Hall, St. Joseph's and VCU.

Taylor became the first scholarship Notre Dame player to enter the transfer portal following the 2021-22 season. Walk-on guard Elijah Morgan entered the portal earlier this month.

Notre Dame's offseason has been filled with plenty of roster movement already. Graduate senior forward Paul Atkinson Jr. and senior guard Prentiss Hubb are gone for good. Senior forward Nate Laszewski and freshman guard Blake Wesley are likely gone too as they continue to pursue the NBA Draft. Senior guard Robby Carmody hasn't announced anything regarding his future, but it's hard to imagine him playing for the Irish again following a series of injuries that have kept him sidelined since 2019.

The Irish added Monday a commitment from Niagara guard Marcus Hammond, who will complete a graduate transfer to play one season with the Irish. Notre Dame also host Wright State forward Grant Basile on a visit last weekend. As it currently stands, junior-to-be Matt Zona will be the only forward on Notre Dame's roster with college experience.

The Irish signed three recruits in the 2022 class: five-star guard J.J. Starling and four-star forwards Ven-Allen Lubin and Dominick Campbell.

Barring any more departures not mentioned above, Notre Dame stands at 10 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season. The NCAA maximum is 13.