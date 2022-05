Senior guard Cormac Ryan confirms he's returning to Notre Dame

The 6-foot-5, 194-pound Ryan showed just how impactful he can be for the Irish late last season by scoring 89 points in the final five games of the season. That included a career-high 29 points in Notre Dame's victory over Alabama in the NCAA Tournament's first round. Those 29 points were the most points scored by an Irish player in an NCAA Tournament game since a 31-point performance by Adrian Dantley in 1976.

Senior guard Cormac Ryan confirmed he will be returning to Notre Dame for another season with a post on Instagram. Head coach Mike Brey previously suggested Ryan would be returning next season.

The slow trickle of announcements concerning the 2022-23 roster for Notre Dame men's basketball continued Monday afternoon.

An injury to forward Nate Laszewski at NC State on Feb. 5 created an opening for Ryan in the starting lineup. Ryan took advantage of the opportunity by averaging 13.4 points per game as a starter in the final 12 games. He finished the season ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 9.2 points.

Ryan transferred from Stanford to Notre Dame prior to the 2019-20 season. He signed with the Cardinal as a four-star recruit out of Milton (Mass.) Academy. Rivals ranked him as the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 79 overall in the 2018 class.

Fellow senior guard Dane Goodwin previously announced he would be returning next season as well. Goodwin ended last season as Notre Dame's second-leading scorer (13.6 points per game) behind freshman guard Blake Wesley (14.4).

Notre Dame's roster will look significantly different next season. Laszewski and Wesley continue to pursue professional opportunities through the NBA Draft process. They could still opt to return to Notre Dame, but that doesn't seem likely at this point.

The Irish also lost fifth-year forward Paul Atkinson Jr. and senior guard Prentiss Hubb to the professional ranks. Sophomore forward Elijah Taylor and walk-on guard Elijah Morgan entered the transfer portal in recent weeks.

Notre Dame has made one addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Niagara guard Marcus Hammond, who averaged 18.1 points last season, announced last week a commitment to complete a graduate transfer to Notre Dame.

The Irish are recruiting more help in the transfer portal. Wright State forward Grant Basile (18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds last season) visited Notre Dame last month and has not made a commitment decision yet.

The Inside ND Sports projection for Notre Dame's roster next season currently includes 10 scholarship players. The NCAA limit is 13.