Postgame Takeaways: Quarterback competition dominates Blue-Gold Game

Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss their biggest takeaways from Notre Dame's 2025 Blue-Gold Game.
Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Kenny Minchey
Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss their biggest takeaways from Notre Dame's 2025 Blue-Gold Game.
Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports
Pictured: Kenny Minchey
Putting the necessary context to add to the building big picture following the Blue's distorted 76-31 win over the Gold
Here's everything the fourth-year Irish coach had to say following the Blue's 76-31 victory at Notre Dame Stadium
All three quarterbacks vying for the starting spot were given chances to impress
Follow along on The Insider Lounge
Grad transfer commits to Irish after averaging career highs of 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds at Wake Forest in 2024-25
Putting the necessary context to add to the building big picture following the Blue's distorted 76-31 win over the Gold
Here's everything the fourth-year Irish coach had to say following the Blue's 76-31 victory at Notre Dame Stadium
All three quarterbacks vying for the starting spot were given chances to impress