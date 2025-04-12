Published Apr 12, 2025
Postgame Takeaways: Quarterback competition dominates Blue-Gold Game
Inside ND Sports
Staff
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss their biggest takeaways from Notre Dame's 2025 Blue-Gold Game.

Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Kenny Minchey