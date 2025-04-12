Notre Dame offense pulls away late for victory in Blue-Gold Game

Carr's 27-yard touchdown pass to sophomore-to-be wide receiver Xavier Southall brought the game to a conclusion with a 76-31 victory for the offense (Blue) over the defense (Gold).

But sophomore-to-be quarterback CJ Carr was the first and last to lead the Irish offense to actual points on the scoreboard, which he did twice before any of the other Notre Dame quarterbacks led scoring drives. Carr set up kicker Noah Burnette , a transfer from North Carolina, for a 43-yard field goal at the end of an 11-play, 70-yard drive. Carr then engineered a 12-play, 60-yard drive on his second possession, which ended with a two-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Elijah Burress .

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Saturday's Blue-Gold Game awarded points for various accomplishments and gave Notre Dame's roster a chance to stand out in three periods each consisting of four offensive drives.

The scoring started to pick up for Notre Dame's offense later in the game. Junior-to-be quarterback Kenny Minchey capped a three-play, 45-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Minchey then celebrated the score with a backflip behind the end zone.

Minchey later led a 10-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Burnette. Burnette finished 2-of-3 on field goals after missing a 50-yard attempt on his first try.

Senior-to-be quarterback Steve Angeli led Notre Dame to a touchdown on his third drive of the game. He completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Scrap Richardson to end his day.

Carr finished the game with 14 completion on 19 attempts (73.7%) for 170 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Angeli completed 8 of his 11 passes (72.7%) for 108 yards and one touchdown. Minchey finished 6-of-14 (42.9%) for 106 yards.

Freshman quarterback Blake Hebert attempted just one pass, which fell incomplete, in the live scrimmage portion. He received more action during 7-on-7 work which started each period.



Notre Dame's made its share of plays Saturday in Notre Dame Stadium. Junior-to-be defensive back Ben Minich intercepted a Carr pass intended for sophomore-to-be receiver Logan Saldate. Minich lined up at nickelback and covered Saldate well from the snap in the slot. Carr made a poor decision to try to fit the ball to Saldate with Minich in tight coverage.

Junior-to-be safety Luke Talich, who finished with a game-high nine tackles, helped the Irish defense complete a goal-line stand. The Irish offense handed the ball to sophomore-to-be running back Aneyas Williams three times after reaching the two-yard line, but it couldn't gain more than a yard. Talich made tackles on the final two attempts to keep Williams out of the end zone.

Sophomore-to-be defensive end Bryce Young and junior-to-be linebacker Preston Zinter, who played vyper end throughout the scrimmage, both were credited with sacks, though quarterbacks were not allowed to be tackled.

Inside ND Sports will have more coverage of the Blue-Gold Game following the postgame press conference.