Dane Goodwin confirms he'll be back next season for Notre Dame

Senior guard Dane Goodwin announced Friday on social media that he will return to play the 2022-23 season for Notre Dame men's basketball.

Head coach Mike Brey previously suggested Goodwin and fellow senior guard Cormac Ryan would return next season.

The 6-6, 208-pound Goodwin was Notre Dame's second-leading scorer last season with 13.6 points per game on 50.4% shooting from the field, 45.8% from 3 and 82.3% from the free-throw line.

Goodwin has played in all 126 of Notre Dame's games the last four seasons and will use the NCAA's COVID-19 eligibility relief to play a fifth season for the Irish.

