Notre Dame men's basketball sets new bar with 2025 recruiting class

Notre Dame called it the highest-ranked Irish class in the modern era in its own press release. Class rankings can be hard to track, but Notre Dame didn't sign a class ranked higher than ninth on Rivals since the 2018 class. That class of five finished ranked ninth with four four-star recruits and one three-star recruit.

What Snow and Shrewsberry couldn’t have been certain about last December was that national recruiting analysts would be as impressed with Notre Dame’s 2025 class. So much so that Notre Dame’s four-man class entered Wednesday ranked No. 6 in the country by Rivals.

“When Coach [ Micah Shrewsberry ] and I were sitting up here last year, we were confident we were going to have a really good day today,” said Snow, the program’s director of recruiting. “We might not have known exactly who was coming and who wasn’t, but we had a plan in place. Everybody from the top down was able to execute that plan. You see the results of it today with four signees that we couldn’t be happier about.”

Signing one of the best recruiting classes in the country gave Brian Snow the credibility to speak with confidence at Wednesday’s press conference announcing the addition of four players to Notre Dame ’s men’s basketball program.

Notre Dame signed three four-star recruits — small forwards Jalen Haralson and Ryder Frost and power forward Brady Koehler — and three-star center Tommy Ahneman on Wednesday. They converted from verbal commitments that were strung together in September following weekend official visits around Notre Dame football home games. Ahneman was the last to join, but he didn’t wait for ND’s 31-24 win over Louisville on Sept. 28 to end before he privately gave the Irish his pledge.

“That was a first by the way,” Shrewsberry said. “I know I haven’t been doing this a really long time, but nobody has ever committed during a football game that they’re attending. It made for a joyous rest of the weekend.”

At that point, Notre Dame’s class sat atop the national rankings already thanks to the trio of Haralson, Frost and Koehler. All three of them visited for the football program’s first home game of the season. Though that ended with a 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois, the weekend led to massive victories for the men’s basketball program.

Koehler announced his commitment first on Sept. 23. Two days later came Haralson. Two more days later came Frost.

“It was certainly a sense of accomplishment,” Snow said of the temporary No. 1 class ranking. “I don’t know if that’s happened before here. Just the fact that they all committed when they did, it just was a payoff of hard work. We had three of these kids on a visit at the same time. That is a lot of coordination so that everyone feels that they got the proper attention, everyone feels that they were wanted.”

Shrewsberry said all four of the signees will be great complementary pieces to the roster that’s already in place in South Bend. The choices on who to pursue were intentional with the skills that they will bring to the program.

“You obviously need really good basketball players,” Shrewsberry said. “You obviously need a lot of talent. But you have to recruit fit as well.

“Jalen Haralson makes Markus Burton better. Brady Koehler makes Cole Certa better. They all help each other. There’s something that each of these guys brings that makes the guys that are here better. The guys that are here make these guys all better. That’s what we’re looking for.

“Just continually adding more skill and more size. Now you got Cole Certa at 6-5 and Ryder Frost at 6-6, you got two big shooters that are hard to deal with running off screens. Brady Koehler and Jalen Haralson are two big wings that can both be really switchable defensively, can handle the ball, can rebound it and start a break. Both have high, high IQs, can both shoot the ball. Now you’re worried about multiple people handling the ball, passing the ball, playing in different ways.

“It allows us to be very, very versatile and very, very hard to prepare for. That’s the compliment that I love hearing after games. Man, it’s really hard to prepare for you guys. Yeah, wait ‘til we got more people.”

Haralson is the undisputed gem of the class. The Irish were fortunate to have a relationship with Haralson spanning back to his freshman year in high school when he first expressed interest in playing for Shrewsberry when he was the head coach at Penn State. Snow and Shrewsberry weren’t convinced that getting Haralson to Penn State would be feasible, but it became easier to recruit Haralson to stay in his home state of Indiana.

Haralson, whose received five-star ratings from multiple recruiting networks, has the kind of talent that could translate to a one-and-done situation that leads to him entering the NBA Draft after one season at Notre Dame. But that never changed how Notre Dame recruited him.

“We recruited him like we recruited everybody else,” Shrewsberry said. “Sold him on the vision of how he could help us.”

Shrewsberry joked that everybody can be a one-and-done in college basketball whether it’s to the NBA or into the transfer portal. Whether it’s a freshman or a graduate transfer arriving for one season, Shrewsberry tells them to unpack and make sure they feel like a part of the program.

“We cannot, we will not, we’re not going to have success with renegades,” Shrewsberry said. “Like I’m just coming in and getting numbers and I’m going to show everything that I’ve got. That’s not who [Haralson] is as a player anyway. One of the best things he does is his ability to make everybody around him better.

“We sold him on our basketball vision. We sold him on Notre Dame. We sold him on what Notre Dame can do for you and your future.

“I don’t know what his future’s going to be. But whatever his goals and his dreams are, I said we’re going to help you get there.”

With the help of Notre Dame’s assistant coaches, here’s a closer look at each of Notre Dame’s signees.

