PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Four-star PF Brady Koehler commits to Notre Dame's 2025 class

Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

Micah Shrewsberry’s focus on in-state talent has been clear.

As the head coach of Notre Dame’s men’s basketball program, Shrewsberry has directed a recruiting push in the 2025 class that’s been heavy on targets playing high school basketball in Indiana. Six of the 24 recruits Notre Dame has offered in the class are currently playing in the Hoosier State.

It’s only fitting that the first verbal commitment to Notre Dame’s 2025 class came from an in-state recruit. Brady Koehler, a four-star power forward at Indianapolis Cathedral, announced Monday his pledge to the Irish.

The 6-foot-9, 180-pound Koehler picked Notre Dame from a top five that also included Iowa, Northwestern, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. In the last two months, Koehler made official visits to Northwestern, Iowa, Notre Dame and Wake Forest. His visit to South Bend came the weekend of the football program’s home opener against Northern Illinois.

Advertisement

Related Content

MBB: Notre Dame announces non-conference schedule for 2024-25 season

Defense is key to landing five-star point guard Dylan Mingo

A snapshot of key scenarios from Notre Dame MBB's Spain tour and beyond

Notre Dame's Markus Burton ramps up his game after NBA Draft withdrawal

Notebook: Shrewsberry sizes up Notre Dame MBB freshmen's development

Koehler averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in his junior season at Cathedral. He shot 38.6% (32-for-83) on 3-pointers. Rivals ranks him as the No. 18 power forward and No. 109 overall in the 2025 class.

“The 6-foot-9 Koehler is already one of the elite defenders in the 2025 class and has the frame and fluidity to get even better than he is now on that end,” said Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy. “He moves incredibly well laterally for his size, which helps him defend the perimeter but has also shown flashes of high-level rim-protection.

“Offensively, he has an above-average mid-range shooting touch and has shown signs of being a reliable 3-point threat, though he’d ideally get more consistent from the perimeter coming off a summer that contained some serious ups and downs from that standpoint. Koehler has the kind of raw tools that could make him a player that outplays his ranking down the road, as his defensive ability will be enough to keep him on the floor while he levels out as an authentic threat.”

Koehler spent the spring and summer playing with Indy Heat on the Nike EYBL circuit. That’s where he teamed with fellow Notre Dame target Jalen Haralson, a five-star small forward in the 2025 class who made an official visit to ND the same weekend as Koehler. Haralson is set to make his commitment announcement on Wednesday with three finalists in the race: Notre Dame, Indiana and Michigan State.

Notre Dame’s coaching staff has ties to Cathedral, which is Shrewsberry’s alma mater, and Indy Heat, which was once coached by ND assistant coach Ryan Owens.

Many men’s basketball recruits will be shifting into decision mode in the coming weeks ahead of the Nov. 13-20 early signing period. The Irish have hosted five recruits who remain uncommitted on official visits to date: four-star small forward Cam Ward, four-star point guard Dante Allen, four-star point guard Kayden Mingo, three-star small forward Ryder Frost and Haralson.

Notre Dame is expected to host three-star center Tommy Ahneman for an official visit this coming weekend. Four-star power forward Trent Sisley, who was previous scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend, committed to Indiana on Monday.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3M3bTk4bktGeFRJP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here to sign up!
Click here to sign up!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZm91ci1zdGFyLXBmLWJyYWR5LWtvZWhsZXItY29tbWl0cy10 by1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLXMtMjAyNS1jbGFzcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm90cmVkYW1lLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZm91ci1zdGFyLXBmLWJyYWR5LWtvZWhsZXItY29t bWl0cy10by1ub3RyZS1kYW1lLXMtMjAyNS1jbGFzcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI4 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==