Notre Dame MBB are dialed in from long distance in exhibition victory





The Notre Dame men’s basketball team flexed its depth and long-range shooting Wednesday night in a 91-54 charity exhibition win over host Purdue Fort Wayne.

Sixteen Irish players saw at least three minutes of game action, and 14 of them scored in a game from which the proceeds benefited Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

The Irish officially open the season next Wednesday, Nov. 6, at home against Stonehill (7 p.m. EST; ACC Network Extra).

Sophomore guards Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry led the way with 18 points each. Shrewsberry was 7-of-12 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3, as Notre Dame made 14 of its 28 attempts from the arc.