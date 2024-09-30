PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Three-star C Tommy Ahneman commits to Notre Dame MBB's top-ranked class

Three-star center Tommy Ahneman committed to Notre Dame on Monday.
Three-star center Tommy Ahneman committed to Notre Dame on Monday. (Photo provided)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

No program is hotter in men's basketball recruiting than Notre Dame.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry received three verbal commitments from four-star recruits in the 2025 class in a five-day span last week. The Irish added another pledge to its top-ranked class on Monday.

Three-star center Tommy Ahneman, who made an official visit over the weekend, announced Monday his decision to commit to the Irish. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Ahneman picked Notre Dame ahead of fellow finalists Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Ahneman was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in North Dakota after leading his West Fargo Sheyenne team to a Class AA state title earlier this year. He averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 assists across 27 games as a junior. He dominated Fargo North in the state championship game with 28 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in the 78-62 victory.

Ahneman finished the spring playing in the Nike EYBL Champions 17U league where he averaged 20.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 games. He transferred this summer to Saint Paul (Minn.) Cretin-Derham Hall.

Rivals did not include Ahneman on its recent ranking of the top 20 centers in the 2025 class.

“The 6-foot-10 Ahneman possesses a 7-foot-2 wingspan and has the tools to be a high-level rim-protector down the road as he adds polish and lean muscle," said Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy. "Ahneman plays with the type of aggression that leads to him drawing fouls as he finishes through contact with dunks and a soft touch at the rim. He also flashes an advanced back-to-the-basket game that often plays into hook-shot-fishes. His footwork, motor and fluidity are his calling cards and have made him a consistent double-double threat on the high school and AAU levels.”

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTg5MDA5MjEvNjU3MTRiMzlkMjFjOTcwYjUwNjk4 NzllJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ahneman joined four-star small forwards Jalen Haralson and Ryder Frost and four-star power forward Brady Koehler in Notre Dame's class. The group can sign with Notre Dame in November's early signing period.

The Irish are weighing the possibility of adding a fifth member to their 2025 class. The program hosted unrated power forward Tre Singleton on an official visit last weekend. He's on the short list of remaining targets in the class.

