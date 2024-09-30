Three-star C Tommy Ahneman commits to Notre Dame MBB's top-ranked class
No program is hotter in men's basketball recruiting than Notre Dame.
Head coach Micah Shrewsberry received three verbal commitments from four-star recruits in the 2025 class in a five-day span last week. The Irish added another pledge to its top-ranked class on Monday.
Three-star center Tommy Ahneman, who made an official visit over the weekend, announced Monday his decision to commit to the Irish. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Ahneman picked Notre Dame ahead of fellow finalists Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Ahneman was named the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in North Dakota after leading his West Fargo Sheyenne team to a Class AA state title earlier this year. He averaged 20.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.9 assists across 27 games as a junior. He dominated Fargo North in the state championship game with 28 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks in the 78-62 victory.
Ahneman finished the spring playing in the Nike EYBL Champions 17U league where he averaged 20.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 games. He transferred this summer to Saint Paul (Minn.) Cretin-Derham Hall.
Rivals did not include Ahneman on its recent ranking of the top 20 centers in the 2025 class.
“The 6-foot-10 Ahneman possesses a 7-foot-2 wingspan and has the tools to be a high-level rim-protector down the road as he adds polish and lean muscle," said Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy. "Ahneman plays with the type of aggression that leads to him drawing fouls as he finishes through contact with dunks and a soft touch at the rim. He also flashes an advanced back-to-the-basket game that often plays into hook-shot-fishes. His footwork, motor and fluidity are his calling cards and have made him a consistent double-double threat on the high school and AAU levels.”
Ahneman joined four-star small forwards Jalen Haralson and Ryder Frost and four-star power forward Brady Koehler in Notre Dame's class. The group can sign with Notre Dame in November's early signing period.
The Irish are weighing the possibility of adding a fifth member to their 2025 class. The program hosted unrated power forward Tre Singleton on an official visit last weekend. He's on the short list of remaining targets in the class.
