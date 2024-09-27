Notre Dame men’s basketball started the week without a verbal commitment in its 2025 class. By Friday afternoon, the Irish had the top-ranked 2025 class in the country, per Rivals. Four-star small forward Ryder Frost completed a trio of commitments for the Irish this week when he announced his Notre Dame pledge Friday. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound product of Phillips Exeter (N.H.) Academy picked Notre Dame over fellow finalists Iowa, Michigan, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Rivals ranks Frost as the No. 27 small forward and No. 96 overall in the 2025 class. Four-star power forward Brady Koehler, the No. 111 overall prospect in the 2025 class, and four-star small forward Jalen Haralson, the No. 17 overall prospect in the class, committed to Notre Dame on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Frost’s commitment allowed Notre Dame to jump Kentucky, which has two commits, for the No. 1 class in the country. Even if only temporarily, this is uncharted territory for Notre Dame men’s basketball. The Irish haven’t even finished a recruiting cycle ranked by Rivals among the top 10 in the country since 2018 when that five-man class was slated ninth. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry hasn’t taken long to make significant recruiting strides after just one season coaching the Irish. Shrewsberry’s first full recruiting cycle ended with Notre Dame signing three players — four-star shooting guards Sir Mohammed and Cole Certa and three-star power forward Garrett Sundra. Rivals ranked that 2024 class as No. 29 in the country. It might be too soon to change the expectations for how well Notre Dame can recruit consistently but signing what could-be ND’s highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals era (Haralson) when the early signing period opens Nov. 13 and at least two others pushing to be inside the top 100 would be a good argument to start believing Notre Dame can. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Notre Dame doesn’t have redundancy in its class despite both Haralson and Frost being projected as small forwards by Rivals. Haralson was sold on being a big guard who can score and distribute in Notre Dame’s offense. Frost is more of an outside shooter. Frost made nearly 44% of his 201 3-point attempts in his junior season at Phillips Exeter. He averaged 21.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the NEPSAC Class A champions. Frost continued to show his shooting touch for Middlesex Magic on the 17U Boys Under Armour Association circuit this year. He shot 48.0% from the field (98-of-204) and 45.2% from 3 (70-of-155) and averaged 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18 game spanning April-July. Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Farrelly led ND's staff in Frost's recruitment. Frost is originally from Beverly, Mass. He joined Phillips Exeter prior to his junior year. Notre Dame’s 2025 class recruiting efforts will continue this weekend with a pair of targets making official visits: three-star center Tommy Ahneman and unrated power forward Tre Singleton.