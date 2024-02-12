Notre Dame football to add Harris Bivin as senior offensive analyst
Notre Dame football has lined up a second senior offensive analyst for the 2024 season: Harris Bivin.
A source confirmed Monday with Inside ND Sports the addition of Bivin to the Irish staff. Bivin updated his social media to reflect the move late last week. He joins senior offensive analyst Trent Miles as 2024 additions from LSU’s 2023 staff.
Bivin, a former FCS All-America selection during his career as a center at Murray State (2010-13), has been working on football staffs since 2016, when he returned to Murray State as a graduate assistant after two season playing arena football. He’s made seven other stops prior to joining Notre Dame’s staff, most of them including work with offensive linemen.
Notre Dame had openings to add Miles and Bivin after Caleb Carbine and Kevin Reihner left those roles to work for Troy head coach Gerad Parker as assistant coaches.
Bivin’s previous roles include offensive line graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 2017, offensive tackles/tight ends coach and offensive analyst at Samford in 2018, offensive line coach/run game coordinator at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College in 2019, offensive coordinator at Fort Scott (Kan.) Junior College in 2020, offensive line coach/director of football operations at Morehead State in 2021-22, general manager/director of football operations at Missouri State briefly and assistant director of operations at LSU in 2023.
Bivin is the older brother of Hunter Bivin, who played offensive line at Notre Dame from 2013-17 and is currently ND’s assistant athletic director of alumni engagement.
