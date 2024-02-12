Notre Dame football has lined up a second senior offensive analyst for the 2024 season: Harris Bivin.

A source confirmed Monday with Inside ND Sports the addition of Bivin to the Irish staff. Bivin updated his social media to reflect the move late last week. He joins senior offensive analyst Trent Miles as 2024 additions from LSU’s 2023 staff.

Bivin, a former FCS All-America selection during his career as a center at Murray State (2010-13), has been working on football staffs since 2016, when he returned to Murray State as a graduate assistant after two season playing arena football. He’s made seven other stops prior to joining Notre Dame’s staff, most of them including work with offensive linemen.

