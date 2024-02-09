SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kahanu Kia couldn’t be much more disconnected than he was during his two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kia, a 6-foot-2, 219-pound linebacker, returned to Notre Dame last month for the first time since December 2021, when he finished up his freshman season with the Irish. But he found that not much has changed around campus. “The magic’s still in the air every time I’m walking to class,” Kia said. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTczNDgwMTQ1MyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Related Content ► Video: DE RJ Oben’s first Notre Dame press conference ► Video: DB Jordan Clark’s first Notre Dame press conference ► 2025 Rivals100 OT Owen Strebig commits to Notre Dame football ► Timeline of most important moments in 2025 OT Owen Strebig’s recruitment ► Notre Dame makes first cut for 2025 LB target Anthony Sacca --------------------------------------------------------------- And that’s not just because of the unseasonably warm weather in South Bend this week. Kia is back where he always planned to be when he committed to the Irish as a three-star recruit out of Honolulu’s Punahou School. But Kia couldn’t really monitor the ongoings of Notre Dame football very often while serving as a missionary. The missionary program, which sent him the Raleigh, N.C., area in February 2022, prohibits the use of social media, TV and other forms of entertainment and limits communication with family members to once a week. And yet Kia always knew he’d find himself back at Notre Dame playing for head coach Marcus Freeman when his mission ended. “There was no doubt for me,” Kia said. “I love this place so much. It was hard to leave. I knew it was something I wanted to do. I had prayed about it. I felt strongly that I wanted to go, but I love this place so much. “Leaving was difficult. So there was no way I wasn’t going to come back and finish what I started and also be a part of what they’re building with Coach Free and all that.” Kia has been working hard in the last month to build himself back into the football player he was when he left Notre Dame originally. He played in eight games, mostly on special teams, and totaled seven tackles. “I loved my one year with Kahanu,” Freeman said in December. “He played linebacker for part of the year and moved to vyper part of the year. To get him back in this program — the energy, the production, the physicality that he plays with. I’m excited to see.” Kia wasn’t allowed to have access to a gym while on his mission in North Carolina, so he had to rely on a lot of in-home workouts and find other ways to stay in shape. When he returned home to Hawaii to finish his mission, he was able to do more complete workouts to ease his transition back to Notre Dame. “I knew what I signed up for,” Kia said. ‘I knew I wasn’t going to be in tip-top shape. But that’s why I’m trying to hit it hard right now and get back into doing what I need to do.” JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD