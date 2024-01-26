Trent Miles is plenty familiar with Notre Dame football and the current Irish coaching staff. Now the former Notre Dame wide receivers coach is expected to return to ND in a senior analyst role. Miles, 60, worked as a senior analyst at LSU under head coach Brian Kelly the past two seasons. Miles spent three seasons as ND's wide receivers coach from 2002-04 during head coach Tyrone Willingham’s tenure. Miles followed Willingham from Stanford where he was the wide receivers coach in 2001. He then went with Willingham to Washington as running backs coach from 2005-07. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

