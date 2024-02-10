SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame football decided to take a chance on Bryce Young before anyone else. After the first two seasons of his football career, Young made a trip to Notre Dame to compete in a Sunday Night Football camp. To that point, Young, who was generously listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, primarily played wide receiver and linebacker at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian. And yet Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington saw a potential defensive end in Young. Maybe that’s because his father, Bryant Young, starred as a defensive lineman at Notre Dame and with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers on a path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After Bryce finished his camp performance, he met with the coaching staff and learned that Notre Dame had become the first school to offer him a football scholarship. All from a camp in which he just wanted to soak up as much knowledge as possible. “I was just out there doing what I do best, and they saw something in me I didn't see in myself yet,” Bryce Young said Friday, one month into his first semester at Notre Dame. “They threw the offer out, and that was when I was like, 'Man, if they believe in me, I have to believe in myself more.’” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

