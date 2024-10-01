Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame DL Tyson Ford plans to transfer
Portal-mania for the coming offseason has begun before the midway point of the 2024 season.
The next transfer portal window for FBS college football doesn't open until Dec. 9, but players are already declaring their intentions to enter the portal. The two windows for transfer portal entries this coming offseason are Dec. 9-Jan. 7 and May 1-15.
Inside ND Sports will continue to use this Portal Roundup to track all of Notre Dame's outgoing and incoming transfers for the 2024 postseason/2025 preseason portal period.
A condensed version can be found in our Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal Tracker.
Portal entry (10/1): DL Tyson Ford
Tyson Ford's Notre Dame football career came to an end this summer when he was deemed medically retired. But the former four-star recruit still wants to weigh his options through the transfer portal next year.
Ford, who remains enrolled at Notre Dame during what would have been his junior season with the Irish, announced Tuesday he plans to graduate from the university in May and then enter the transfer portal. Ford would have three seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ford recorded just one tackle in his two seasons with the Irish. He moved back and forth between defensive tackle and defensive end on the practice field and played just 13 defensive snaps in three games last season. Ford redshirted as a freshman with no game action.
Ford came to Notre Dame as a coveted recruit out of St. Louis' John Burroughs School. Rivals ranked Ford as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 51 overall in the 2022 class. The All-American Bowl selection committed to the Irish over offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia and others.
Portal entry (9/23): CB Jaden Mickey
Four games into his junior season at Notre Dame, cornerback Jaden Mickey decided he wanted to end his college football career elsewhere. Mickey and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday that Mickey would end his 2024 season early to redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility. Mickey plans to transfer after graduating from the university in May.
Mickey played in all four of Notre Dame's games to start the 2024 season and saw the third-most defensive snaps at outside cornerback behind starters Benjamin Morrison and Christian Gray. Mickey recorded three tackles and one pass breakup during his playing time on defense and special teams.
Mickey started three games and played in 24 during his first two seasons with the Irish. He totaled 23 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception returned for a touchdown and two pass breakups in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined.
