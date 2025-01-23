Notre Dame football OL Pat Coogan, Rocco Spindler set for transfer portal

Offensive linemen Pat Coogan, left, and Rocco Spindler, combined to start 49 games throughout their Notre Dame careers. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Notre Dame offensive lineman Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler didn’t win starting jobs in preseason camp ahead of the 2024 season, but they both stepped up in major ways when the starters ahead of them went down with injuries. After starting the final 13 games of the 2024 season, both have decided to enter the transfer portal ahead of their final season of eligibility as graduate transfers. Spindler’s name appeared in the portal Thursday. Multiple reports indicated Coogan plans to enter the portal. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Advertisement

Related Content

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Coogan served as the vocal leader of Notre Dame’s offensive line this past season even before he returned to the starting lineup. His profanity-laced pregame speeches became viral moments as Notre Dame made its run through the College Football Playoff, which ended Monday in a 34-23 loss to Ohio State in the National Championship Game. Coogan made the first 13 starts of his career as a junior in 2023 at left guard for the Irish. After sophomore Sam Pendleton won the preseason competition for the left guard role, Coogan settled into a backup center role behind junior Ashton Craig. Then when Craig suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in the third game of the season against Purdue, Coogan stepped into the lineup and started the next 13 games. Craig told Inside ND Sports earlier this week he expects to be available to play by the start of next season. That would make Coogan’s ability to retain the starting center job less of a certainty. Coogan originally signed with Notre Dame as a three-star recruit out of Chicago’s Marist High School. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE The 6-5, 325-pound Spindler made the first 10 starts of his career as a junior in 2023 at right guard. He suffered a knee injury in the 10th game against Clemson, which allowed then-sophomore Billy Schrauth to replace him. Schrauth then remained the starter ahead of the 2024 season. When Schrauth suffered a high ankle sprain against Purdue in September, Spindler returned to starting right guard role. Spindler played well enough at the position that offensive line coach Joe Rudolph opted to put Schrauth at left guard to replace Pendleton in the starting lineup when Schrauth returned to play against Navy after a four-game absence. Spindler fought through a right ankle injury of his own in College Football Playoff, but he still started the final 13 games of the season. Spindler, who originally signed with Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Clarkston (Mich.) High, told Inside ND Sports after Monday night’s loss that he had yet to make the decision if he was returning to Notre Dame for the 2025 season. “It’s a lot to think about,” Spindler said. “I’d love to be part of this program. This is my team, my home. I’ll forever love Notre Dame.” Spindler is confident in the direction of Notre Dame’s program under head coach Marcus Freeman. “I believe they’re good hands with Coach Freeman and the rest of this team and the recruits that they’re bringing in and the portal,” Spindler said. “I believe they’ll be back (in the national championship). It’s Notre Dame. Notre Dame ain’t going nowhere.” But three of Notre Dame’s interior offensive linemen who started games this past season are with Spindler, Coogan and Pendleton hitting the transfer portal.