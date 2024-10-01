PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Notre Dame Football Transfer Tracker for 2024-25 offseason

Notre Dame football will lose and add players via the transfer portal following the 2024 season.
Notre Dame football will lose and add players via the transfer portal following the 2024 season. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Inside ND Sports
Staff

Inside ND Sports will track the incoming and outgoing transfers for Notre Dame football below with its annual Notre Dame Football Transfer Tracker. The transfer portal officially opens this next cycle on Dec. 9 and closes at the end of the day on Jan. 7.

For more details on these former and future Notre Dame football players, check out our Portal Roundup.

Rivals also also has a National Transfer Tracker with rankings of players who have entered the portal.

2023-24 Notre Dame football transfer portal entrants
Player Position HS Class New School

Jaden Mickey

CB

2022

TBA

Tyson Ford

DT

2022

TBA
Tracking the Notre Dame football players who have announced they'll enter the NCAA transfer portal in the upcoming cycle.

Click here for more info!
